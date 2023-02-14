Ford halts production and shipments of F-150 Lightning, citing potential battery issue

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Ford Motor Co. has temporarily stopped shipments and production of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert says a pre-delivery quality inspection by Ford detected "a potential battery issue," and that Ford needs to hold the vehicles while they investigate.

"So for the time being, Ford has stopped production of the electric pickup, and is not delivering them to customers," Gilbert reported Tuesday. "No word on how long it will take to sort out the issue."

A spokesperson for the auto company says that, to the best of Ford's knowledge, there are no problems with F-150 Lightning trucks that have already been delivered to customers.

In December, the Lightning — Ford's first ever all-electric pick-up truck — was awarded MotorTrend's 2023 Truck of the Year , as the publication called the vehicle "no less than a milestone achievement in the history of American mobility."

The Lightning in November of 2022 was noted as America’s best-selling electric truck, with sales totaling 2,062 by that point, Ford automaker said.

A month prior, the Lighting made headlines when Ford announced the price of the truck would be going up for a second time .