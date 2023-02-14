Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident

By Annie MappJocelina Joiner,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUaPv_0knLTo6i00

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — An alligator residing in a Florida neighborhood has had its mouth taped shut since December, according to one resident.

Lumsden Reserve resident Amber Lock, who shared photos of the alligator with Nexstar’s WFLA, called the actions “inhumane.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lock said, nobody had visited her neighborhood’s retention pond to capture the reptile and relieve it of the conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q6d7_0knLTo6i00
(Courtesy of Amber Lock)
(Courtesy of Amber Lock)

Lock said she believes the animal’s mouth was taped shut when a trapper attempted to remove the alligator, but it’s unclear why the animal was left there.

Man arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia after high-speed motorcycle chase

A spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained that the delay was due to “confusion caused by two different permit requests made to two different trappers by members of the public.”

She said a trapper went to the location on Feb. 11 and saw the gator, but it disappeared from view anytime anyone came close to the water.

A new permit was issued on Feb. 12. The spokeswoman said the agency planned to send a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to the location to remove it from the area.

But how is the animal surviving?

According to the FWC , alligators are “opportunistic feeders,” meaning they will eat nearly anything they can capture. However, being that gators are cold-blooded, they do not need to eat often: They typically eat once a week, but can survive up to two to three years without food.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
U.S. Marshals offer $2.5k reward for West Virginia fugitive
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Big wind, big heat for February in WV, KY & OH
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Highest-rated IPA-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs Marshall memorial day bill
Huntington, WV2 days ago
‘They should clean it up’: President Biden releases statement on Ohio train derailment via Twitter
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy