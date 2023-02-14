Open in App
Robbins, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Victim's family outraged boy suspects are freed after fatal crash in Robbins

By Mike Krauser,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YouDI_0knLTkZo00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Police in south suburban Robbins are responding to outrage in the community after three 13-year-old boys were freed following a fatal crash that involved a stolen Kia.

Family members of 71-year-old Don Carter, an innocent motorist was killed in the collision Sunday, looked on as village officials addressed the media.

Police Chief David Sheppard said one of his officers saw the Kia with a broken window, an indicator it could have been stolen. There was no pursuit, he said, but the car collided with Carter’s vehicle moments later.

Sheppard said police could only hold the 13-year-old suspects for 24 hours. An investigation continues, but he expressed frustration that laws don’t really take into account these kinds of social media-driven crimes.

“There has to be a change in the law,” the chief said.

Don Carter’s sister, Bertha Olawumi, and niece, Tracy Olawumi, said they’re disgusted the kids are free, possibly in the custody of parents who already have done a bad job.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carjacker knocks mother down, steals SUV with 2-year-old inside: police
Libertyville, IL14 hours ago
Trio caught after wild chase involving stolen car: Sheriff
Chicago, IL20 hours ago
Bail denied for parolee accused of killing childhood friend
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Teacher battered elementary students, police say
Des Plaines, IL18 hours ago
Man arrested for trying to enter middle school, Aurora police say
Aurora, IL1 day ago
Man shot to death on South Side, found in abandoned building, police say
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspect linked to sausage theft at supermarket
Oak Lawn, IL19 hours ago
Evanston student faces charges after posting photo of himself with prop gun: Police
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Will County Sheriff employee
Romeoville, IL1 day ago
Suburban water employee dies after being pulled from underground vault
Westmont, IL17 hours ago
Community activist offering $7K reward for information about Sunday's fatal shooting on I-57
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man attempts to shoot catalytic converter thieves in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
No bond for babysitter accused of killing infant on North Side
Chicago, IL2 days ago
30-year-old woman dies after plowing car into Northwest Side porch: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago
26-year-old woman found shot dead inside Northwest Side home: CPD
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Ride share driver shot and killed, passenger wounded on West Side: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago
North Side jewelry store robbed: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Security guard at Chicago Auto Show tackles man with loaded gun, over 6K in cash: Police Report
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Police tell North Side residents to be 'situationally aware' of potential hate attacks
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'Puffy coat bandits' continue to pickpocket downtown bar patrons, alderman says
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Des Plaines on verge of installing license plate reader cameras
Des Plaines, IL3 days ago
Naperville to begin enforcing city's assault weapons ban
Naperville, IL2 days ago
'Ridiculous': Aldermen baffled how cops with extremist ties are still employed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Madigan crony talked to FBI years before ComEd case became public, court filings reveal
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Hockey for a cause: Police, fire departments to hit the ice for charity
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Abandoned train station in Gary could be revived
Gary, IN2 days ago
Where the 2023 Chicago mayoral candidates stand on crime
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Woman reflects on being full-time caregiver to elderly parents, special needs son
Brookfield, IL20 hours ago
Victim of botched police raid backs Lightfoot opponent in mayoral race
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy