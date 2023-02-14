Victim's family outraged boy suspects are freed after fatal crash in Robbins

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Police in south suburban Robbins are responding to outrage in the community after three 13-year-old boys were freed following a fatal crash that involved a stolen Kia.

Family members of 71-year-old Don Carter, an innocent motorist was killed in the collision Sunday, looked on as village officials addressed the media.

Police Chief David Sheppard said one of his officers saw the Kia with a broken window, an indicator it could have been stolen. There was no pursuit, he said, but the car collided with Carter’s vehicle moments later.

Sheppard said police could only hold the 13-year-old suspects for 24 hours. An investigation continues, but he expressed frustration that laws don’t really take into account these kinds of social media-driven crimes.

“There has to be a change in the law,” the chief said.

Don Carter’s sister, Bertha Olawumi, and niece, Tracy Olawumi, said they’re disgusted the kids are free, possibly in the custody of parents who already have done a bad job.

