Open in App
Winfield, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Valentine's Day business is blooming for west suburban florist

By Rachel Pierson,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eGue_0knLTioM00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gracie’s Petals, in Winfield, has been hard at work getting Valentine’s Day floral arrangements ready and out the door.

“We had Super Bowl Sunday, but this is the Super Bowl of our business,” said owner Grace Klatt. “It's just been crazy but really great.”

Red and pink roses are a classic, but this year Klatt said the traditional flower was hit by inflation.

“Just like eggs, they go up in price, so it's been a little crazy, but we're trying to keep it reasonable as much as we can,” she said.

That’s why some romantics have been thinking outside the bouquet.

“People are coming in getting plants, chocolates, balloons, candles — anything to make the wife, husband, anyone happy,” Klatt said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g9MJi_0knLTioM00
Grace Klatt, owner of Gracie's Petals. Photo credit Rachel Pierson

A surprisingly popular item this year? Gnomes.

“Everyone loves gnomes,” said Klatt. “I have grandma's, men even, that come in [for them], it's a big thing. It's a hit.”

Klatt told WBBM she hasn’t seen as many procrastinators as last year, but she added Gracie’s Petals is at the ready for those last-minute Valentine orders.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This sweet puppy has contagious energy
Chicago, IL21 hours ago
Ten years on, heart recipient appreciates every day: 'I'm grateful and happy to be here'
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Things to do in Chicago this weekend
Chicago, IL13 hours ago
Local church distributing ashes to Chicagoans 'on the go'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Polish Paczki day: Pastry chefs across Chicago bake thousands
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago native tours with iconic musical 'Cats'
Chicago, IL1 day ago
National Chili Day: The Chicago Diner has been serving up the city’s best meatless chili since 1983
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
West suburban bakery preps for tastiest Tuesday of the year: Paczki Day
Bloomingdale, IL3 days ago
Woman reflects on being full-time caregiver to elderly parents, special needs son
Brookfield, IL20 hours ago
Meals on Wheels providing food to seniors, people with disabilities
Chicago, IL2 days ago
'Puffy coat bandits' continue to pickpocket downtown bar patrons, alderman says
Chicago, IL2 days ago
How to take care of an orchid
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Slots are filling up at one summer camp: 'Going faster than we've seen'
Lemont, IL2 days ago
Chicago Pinball League gives vintage game an extra life
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Made in Chicago: Caravel Autism Health
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Food pantry tries to fill void left after church's closing
Chicago, IL2 days ago
North Side jewelry store robbed: CPD
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suspect linked to sausage theft at supermarket
Oak Lawn, IL19 hours ago
Grant Park's busy summer schedule leaves Chicago softball leagues stranded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Where the 2023 Chicago mayoral candidates stand on crime
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Casa Durango brings over 50 affordable housing units to Pilsen
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago school with Ukrainian children marks 1 year of war
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Inclusivity in comic books has been a knock-down, drag-out fight
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Man attempts to shoot catalytic converter thieves in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago youth group interested to hear mayoral candidates address issues that afflict city's kids
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Fifty-five schools in Chicago say students can’t do math or read at grade level
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban water employee dies after being pulled from underground vault
Westmont, IL17 hours ago
Joliet City council approves casino relocation
Joliet, IL1 day ago
30-year-old woman dies after plowing car into Northwest Side porch: CPD
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy