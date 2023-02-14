Valentine's Day business is blooming for west suburban florist

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Gracie’s Petals, in Winfield, has been hard at work getting Valentine’s Day floral arrangements ready and out the door.

“We had Super Bowl Sunday, but this is the Super Bowl of our business,” said owner Grace Klatt. “It's just been crazy but really great.”

Red and pink roses are a classic, but this year Klatt said the traditional flower was hit by inflation.

“Just like eggs, they go up in price, so it's been a little crazy, but we're trying to keep it reasonable as much as we can,” she said.

That’s why some romantics have been thinking outside the bouquet.

“People are coming in getting plants, chocolates, balloons, candles — anything to make the wife, husband, anyone happy,” Klatt said.

Grace Klatt, owner of Gracie's Petals. Photo credit Rachel Pierson

A surprisingly popular item this year? Gnomes.

“Everyone loves gnomes,” said Klatt. “I have grandma's, men even, that come in [for them], it's a big thing. It's a hit.”

Klatt told WBBM she hasn’t seen as many procrastinators as last year, but she added Gracie’s Petals is at the ready for those last-minute Valentine orders.

