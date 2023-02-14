Open in App
Evanston, IL
WBBM News Radio

Evanston seeks public input on shoreline project

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff,

9 days ago

EVANSON, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Leaders in Evanston are seeking public input on future shoreline protection.

City officials are proposing the Evanston Shoreline Repairs project due to recent high lake levels and the resulting damage and emergency measures put in place to protect the Evanston's lakefront parks.

Residents are encouraged to visit cityofevanston.org/shorelinesurvey to review and provide input on potential design options and amenities for shoreline and landside improvements by February 22, according to a news release.

A second public meeting will be held regarding the project on March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Robert Crown Community Center located at 1801 Main Street.

