New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Porch pirate cases with night and day differences

By Curt Sprang,

9 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of unrelated package thefts. The suspects are accused of striking on the same day, but that’s where the similarities end.

The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

NOPD working to solve dirt bike theft

According to police, the first theft happened a little before 1:00 in the morning on January 31 in the 4400 block of De Montluzin Street. A woman is accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home.

The second theft happened about 12 hours later, around 1:00 that afternoon, in the 6100 block of Memphis Street. In that case, a man is accused of also stealing a box from the front porch of a home.

Much of what happened in both cases was recorded by security cameras. The video shows how the crimes share some similarities but also have glaring differences.

While both cases were package thefts and happened on the same day, about 12 hours apart, the suspects appear to take very different approaches. In the surveillance video of the woman, she appears to take her time and even smells some flowers. But the man is seen sprinting to the door and back to his car.

NOPD searching for suspect accused of 3 burglaries

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of both suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate either suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice

