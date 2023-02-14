Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
See more from this location?
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested when school officials report injuries to 5-year-old

By Larry Statser,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDEXa_0knLT21D00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A Wichita Falls woman is charged with child abuse after school officials notified police and Child Protective Services about suspicious injuries to a 5-year-old boy.

Makayla Bolf was charged with injury to a child and was booked into jail Monday, February 13, on $20,000 bond.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

On February 7, police and CPS went to the school and talked to school personnel and the child.

School officials said the boy had a bruise on his jaw that extended to the middle of his neck. The boy said Bolf had picked him up and threw him to the ground.

LOCAL NEWS: Over 2 lbs of ‘fentanyl paper’ seized

A physical examination was done, and officials said they found multiple injuries to his body, including bruises on the left side of his face, the back of his head, his right arm and his upper back.

The red bruises on his back indicated to police a belt or looped object caused them.

A later forensic interview was conducted, and the boy said he got in trouble for kicking his sister, and Bolf threw him to the ground and kicked him in the jaw.

He said she also kicked him in the hip, then told him to go into her room and find a belt. He said she went to his closet and got his belt and looped it over and hit him with it on his legs, back and buttocks and kicked him again in the back.

LOCAL NEWS: City View ISD admins to remain on personal leave

Police said the boy’s story did not vary from what he told the school staff.

Officers said Bolf denied causing the injuries and said she only yelled at him and sent him to bed after he kicked his sister.

They said they showed her photos of the boy’s injuries, and she again said there was no way she caused them, and she did not know how he received them or who could have done it.

They said she told them she was the only adult with care of the child.

Police included a previous arrest warrant for Bolf in 2020 for making a false statement to police in an injury to a child arrest affidavit, and they said it indicates she is not credible.

LOCAL NEWS: Traffic delays, power outages reported following transformer fire downtown

Police said she had reported her car had been stolen, and when presented with messages on her phone, admitted she lied to cover for her boyfriend, who had the car and was chased by officers for suspected drunk driving and escaped after dropping the car off near her home.

That case was dropped because she was not arrested until July 2022, and the case never went to the grand jury before the statute of limitations expired.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita Falls, TX newsLocal Wichita Falls, TX
Man’s alleged relationship with teen provokes strong reaction from mom
Wichita Falls, TX15 hours ago
Woman sentenced for assaulting 8-year-old boy over son’s nosebleed
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
WFPD drone team flies first mission during search for missing teen
Wichita Falls, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One detained after fatal shooting on Gore Blvd.
Lawton, OK13 hours ago
UPDATE: LPD confirms victim, suspect names from deadly hit and run
Lawton, OK1 day ago
Drone mission started in search for missing Wichita Falls teen
Wichita Falls, TX21 hours ago
Man charged with intoxicated assault for January wreck in Burkburnett
Burkburnett, TX2 days ago
Missing Wichita Falls teen found safe
Wichita Falls, TX20 hours ago
MISSING: WFPD asking for public’s help looking for missing teen
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Man charged after chase ends with flipped WCSO vehicle
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Alleged Walmart thief arrested on outstanding warrants
Wichita Falls, TX3 days ago
DPS arrests Montague County man on Texas 10 Most Wanted list
Bowie, TX1 day ago
Capital murder trial of James Staley underway in Tarrant Co.
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Mom jailed after drugs found and kids left home alone
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Man hit by car, killed in Lawton
Lawton, OK2 days ago
Iowa Park PD, Crime Stoppers asking public’s help in arson case
Iowa Park, TX3 days ago
Police investigating wreck in residential neighborhood
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Warrant issued when defendant does not show for child endangerment sentencing
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Man with nearly 30 arrests, jailed on drug charges
Wichita Falls, TX4 days ago
Man jailed for allegedly trying to falsify drug test
Wichita Falls, TX5 days ago
Clay Co. Sheriff Jeff Lyde temporarily suspended
Montague, TX14 hours ago
Murder suspect denied lower bond
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
WFPD issues possible abduction warning
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
Woman sentenced to prison after no show in January
Wichita Falls, TX6 days ago
WF files legal action against homeowner
Wichita Falls, TX2 days ago
Wichita Falls Group Calling Out the Cheating Men in Our Area
Wichita Falls, TX1 day ago
Daughter charged with burglary of hospitalized mother
Wichita Falls, TX8 days ago
Valentine’s Day argument leads to assault
Wichita Falls, TX8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy