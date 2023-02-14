Jack Jenkins says he broke Don Shainis' leg in UFC 284 win: 'Now that's five'

PERTH, Australia – Jack Jenkins beat Don Shainis with a unanimous decision Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Take a look inside the fight with Jenkins, who won for the eighth straight time, including his contract-winning bout this past September on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Result: Jack Jenkins def. Don Shainis via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Updated records: Jenkins (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Shainis (12-5 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Key stat: Jenkins lost the overall striking battle to Shainis, but 82 percent of his total lands were significant strikes. He also hit four of his five takedown attempts.

Jenkins on the fight's key moment

“I knew the reception was going to be big, but I don’t think anybody, myself included, knew it was going to be like that. I felt like I was in the (ancient Roman) Coliseum out there, so to walk out and connect with the crowd like I did and then put on a performance like I did, I’m super happy. And I’m under no misconceptions that there’s things that I could have done better tonight. But for a UFC debut, I think that puts me in real good stead to be on an upward trajectory and keep me making moves in the game.”

Jenkins on potentially breaking another opponent's leg

“I just saw him (backstage), and he’s on his way to the hospital to get an X-ray. They think it’s broken. That’s another one. Now that’s five (legs I’ve broken with kicks). So it’s no secret what I’m out there to do. I’m out there to do damage. And I’ve got these big tree trunk thighs, and I plan to use them.”

Jenkins on what he wants next

“I want to come in and I want three or four fights this year. I’ve got teammates fighting for belts in two weeks. I’ve got teammates fighting for belts in three weeks. So I’m going to get back in the gym, and whether my leg allows me to train, or whether maybe I just take more of a coaching role for the next week or two, I’m going to help them. … I want to get back to the United States in May or June for another fight. I’d love to do Madison Square Garden (in New York) or T-Mobile Arena (in Las Vegas).”

To hear more from Jenkins, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

