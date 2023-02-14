Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Augusta man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for role in drug trafficking operation

By Karlton Clay,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wxVf9_0knLO3wH00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to 20years in federal prison after admitting his participation in a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization that led to at least one overdose death.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Jason Dwayne Wheatley , 42, pled guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute, and to Distribute, 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and an Amount of Heroin.

According to the court documents, Wheatley and his co-defendants were indicted in April 2022 in USA v. Wheatley et. al , based on evidence gathered during the investigation in Operation Wheat Fields, which began in early 2018 and identified a pipeline of illegal drugs from Mexico routed through Atlanta and into the Augusta area.

ALSO ON WJBF: Hephzibah man arrested in Augusta hotel murder, second suspect sought

Authorities say that this investigation led to multiple searches of residences and hotel rooms, which linked at least one overdose death in the Augusta area to drugs distributed by the conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, six other defendants were named in the federal indictment along with Wheatley.

According to authorities, Wheatley has been also been fined $2,500 and ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Swainsboro Police Department have been listed in the investigation of Operation Wheat Fields.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Man told Ga. deputies he wanted body ‘gone’ from house. He’s now charged in stepfather’s murder
Augusta, GA19 hours ago
Conviction upheld for local mom who stabbed 2-year-old to death
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect arrested after man shot in groin in Burke County
Keysville, GA20 hours ago
Man wanted in Augusta for threatening store clerk over a cigar
Augusta, GA1 day ago
A week after foot-licking arrest, Glenn Hills parents are informed
Augusta, GA20 hours ago
2 violent days push death toll past 70 in CSRA crime surge
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Heavy sheriff's office presence on 15th St. bridge
Augusta, GA17 hours ago
2 charged with murder in Aiken
Aiken, SC3 days ago
1 injured, 4 arrested after Sedgefield Drive shooting
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Man shot in broad daylight at Southgate Plaza
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Crime tops business district, north side in Aiken
Aiken, SC1 day ago
Man injured in afternoon shooting at Augusta shopping center
Augusta, GA2 days ago
1 dead, 2 arrested after shooting incident in Aiken
Graniteville, SC3 days ago
Code enforcement wants to crackdown but also help violators
Augusta, GA14 hours ago
Columbia County arrest caught on camera in West Lake
Martinez, GA4 days ago
Bamberg school evacuated as Barnwell High gets threat
Bamberg, SC18 hours ago
RCSD: Suspect wanted after running away from deputies
Lexington, SC3 days ago
20-year-old man shot dead in Allendale, authorities say
Allendale, SC4 days ago
15-year-old arrested for shooting family member in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC4 days ago
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown gang-related shooting
Grovetown, GA6 days ago
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Columbia, SC2 days ago
15-year-old in custody after shooting in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC4 days ago
Two face charges after shooting at Circle K in Grovetown
Grovetown, GA5 days ago
SLED charges Bamberg man with murder in beating death of woman
Bamberg, SC6 days ago
Graniteville remembers train crash following Ohio derailment
Graniteville, SC11 hours ago
Augusta Commissioner not interested in recommended ambulance provider
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Commission approves $850K in additional for Diamond Lakes bathroom
Augusta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy