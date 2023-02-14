Final SCBCA state basketball rankings released on Tuesday

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state basketball rankings were released on this Tuesday. Below are the top 10 in the boys and girls in the SCHSL. Our local squads are in bold. The playoffs will begin on Wednesday night.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Conway

3. Lexington

4. Summerville

5. Goose Creek

6. Cane Bay

7. Byrnes

8. TL Hanna

9. Fort Mill

10. Rock Hill

5A Girls Top 10

1. Stratford

2. Mauldin

3. Lexington

4. Summerville

5. Spring Valley

6. Rock Hill

7. Sumter

8. Woodmont

9. Carolina Forest

10. TL Hannah

4A Boys Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. Greenville

3. Lancaster

4. Wilson

5. Irmo

6. Catawba Ridge

7. James Island

8. Westside

9. Greer

10. Wade Hampton

4A Girls Top 10

1. North Augusta

2. South Pointe

3. Westwood

4. South Florence

5. Catawba Ridge

6. Pickens

7. Bluffton

8. Wade Hampton

9. Easley

10. Riverside

3A Boys Top 10

1. Crestwood

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Wren

4. Manning

5. Loris

6. Clinton

7. Daniel

8. Travelers Rest

9. Union County

10. Lake City

3A Girls Top 10

1. Camden

2. Southside

3. Lower Richland

4. Wren

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Blue Ridge

7. Crestwood

8. Walhalla

9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

10. Emerald

2A Boys Top 10

1. Gray Collegiate

2. Oceanside Collegiate

3. Keenan

4. Landrum

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Woodland

7. Strom Thurmond

8. Wade Hampton

9. Saluda

10. Central

2A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Andrew Jackson

4. Silver Bluff

5. Timberland

6. Chesterfield

7. Oceanside Collegiate

8. Lee Central

9. Wade Hampton

10. Bishop England

1A Boys Top 10

1. Christ Church

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Denmark-Olar

4. Great Falls

5. High Point Academy

6. Estill

7. Calhoun Falls

8. Whale Branch

9. North

10. Baptist Hill

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. Denmark-Olar

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Carvers Bay

6. Calhoun Falls

7. Estill

8. McBee

9. Christ Church

10. Cross

