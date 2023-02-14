Final SCBCA state basketball rankings released on Tuesday

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association state basketball rankings were released on this Tuesday. Below are the top 10 in the boys and girls in the SCHSL. Our local squads are in bold. The playoffs will begin on Wednesday night.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Conway
3. Lexington
4. Summerville
5. Goose Creek
6. Cane Bay
7. Byrnes
8. TL Hanna
9. Fort Mill
10. Rock Hill
5A Girls Top 10
1. Stratford
2. Mauldin
3. Lexington
4. Summerville
5. Spring Valley
6. Rock Hill
7. Sumter
8. Woodmont
9. Carolina Forest
10. TL Hannah
4A Boys Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. Greenville
3. Lancaster
4. Wilson
5. Irmo
6. Catawba Ridge
7. James Island
8. Westside
9. Greer
10. Wade Hampton
4A Girls Top 10
1. North Augusta
2. South Pointe
3. Westwood
4. South Florence
5. Catawba Ridge
6. Pickens
7. Bluffton
8. Wade Hampton
9. Easley
10. Riverside
3A Boys Top 10
1. Crestwood
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Wren
4. Manning
5. Loris
6. Clinton
7. Daniel
8. Travelers Rest
9. Union County
10. Lake City
3A Girls Top 10
1. Camden
2. Southside
3. Lower Richland
4. Wren
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Blue Ridge
7. Crestwood
8. Walhalla
9. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
10. Emerald
2A Boys Top 10
1. Gray Collegiate
2. Oceanside Collegiate
3. Keenan
4. Landrum
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Woodland
7. Strom Thurmond
8. Wade Hampton
9. Saluda
10. Central
2A Girls Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Gray Collegiate
3. Andrew Jackson
4. Silver Bluff
5. Timberland
6. Chesterfield
7. Oceanside Collegiate
8. Lee Central
9. Wade Hampton
10. Bishop England
1A Boys Top 10
1. Christ Church
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Denmark-Olar
4. Great Falls
5. High Point Academy
6. Estill
7. Calhoun Falls
8. Whale Branch
9. North
10. Baptist Hill
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. Denmark-Olar
3. High Point Academy
4. Lake View
5. Carvers Bay
6. Calhoun Falls
7. Estill
8. McBee
9. Christ Church
10. Cross Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 0