Happy Valentine's Day: 5 Players Falcons Could 'Love' in Free Agency

Valentine's Day is made for love - but who could catch the Atlanta Falcons' eyes during free agency?

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot is entering uncharted territory - when free agency starts March 15, he'll have a wealth of salary cap to spend for the first time since taking the job in Jan. 2021.

Now entering year three, Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith are set to have $56 million to spend this offseason, the second-most of any team in the league.

There are holes aplenty, but with a surplus of resources at their disposal, Atlanta's decision makers have a chance to turn the tide of the franchise this spring.

But who could the Falcons sign?

Here are five players who could realistically reach free agency and find their way to Atlanta ...

Jessie Bates III, Safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Spotrac 's projected contract: Four years, $56 million ($14 million per year)

One of the best free agents period , the 25-year-old Bates would give the Falcons a rangy presence at single-high free safety and allow blossoming third-year pro Richie Grant to play more in the slot and box, where he's had the most success.

A former All-Pro who's logged at least three interceptions in four of his five seasons, adding Bates would not only help shore up one hole (deep safety) but would go a long way in improving turnovers forced, another area in which Atlanta's lacked prowess.

If the Falcons miss on Bates, another candidate to watch is Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos, who's started every game the last five seasons, the first two of which came with Falcons senior personnel executive Ryan Pace while the most recent three came with new Falcons assistant coach Jerry Gray.

Rodger Saffold, Left Guard, Buffalo Bills

Spotrac 's projected contract: One year, $5.4 million

Out of necessity following unfortunate injury luck, the Falcons started four different players - Elijah Wilkinson, Matt Hennessy, Colby Gossett and Chuma Edoga - at left guard this season ... and while each of them held serve, the position was the weakest on Atlanta's front.

Further, Wilkinson, the primary starter who received the nod in nine games, is set to be a free agent - and Saffold presents a strong upgrade. He also has extensive experience playing under Smith, as the two were together with the Tennessee Titans in 2019 and 2020.

Saffold will turn 35 in June, but he's coming off consecutive Pro Bowl seasons and is projected to receive a short, financially feasible contract ... which, when paired with he and Smith's history, makes him an intriguing target.

Dalvin Tomlinson, Defensive Tackle, Minnesota Vikings

Spotrac 's projected contract: Three years, $25.5 million ($8.5 million per year)

The Falcons want to keep adding to their defensive front, and Tomlinson would be a stellar place to start. Since entering the league in 2017, he's started all 93 games in which he's appeared in, missing only four contests.

Over the last four years, Tomlinson has 36 stops at or behind the line of scrimmage, the sixth most across the NFL, per Pro Football Focus . But Tomlinson isn't just a stout run defender, as he racked up 29 pressures, 10 quarterback hits and three sacks in 13 games this past season.

Smith has emphasized the need to stop the run and get after the quarterback with only four players, and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has the same ideology . As such, look for Atlanta to acquire balanced players up front - and Tomlinson fits the mold.

Marcus Davenport, Defensive End, New Orleans Saints

Spotrac 's projected contract: Four years, $93 million (23.25 million per year)

Speaking of Nielsen, Davenport is a very possible signing as a result of the coaching hire, as the two spent the last five years together in New Orleans while the former was the latter's position coach.

However, the price tag is extremely steep considering Davenport had just half a sack across 15 games this season. He had nine sacks the year before, but he's yet to play a full season and has been maddeningly inconsistent throughout his five-year career.

Still, Fontenot was on staff with the Saints when they drafted Davenport and Nielsen has been around him more than any other coach in the league ... which could vault the Falcons to the top of the list of suitors.

Mike McGlinchey, Right Tackle, San Francisco 49ers

Spotrac 's projected contract: Four years, $43 million ($10.7 million per year)

The Falcons have a dilemma at right tackle - first, they must decide if incumbent Kaleb McGary will return, and if the answer is in favor of a reunion, will it be via franchise tag or long-term contract extension?

As things stand, McGary's projected to receive a four-year, $70 million contract ($17.7 million per year) - which is where McGlinchey enters the picture.

On paper, McGlinchey is a worse candidate - he's coming off a worse season than McGary, is a few months older and doesn't have the same rapport within Atlanta's offense.

But ... McGlinchey is projected to be $7 million cheaper per year , and he compares favorably to McGary over the past four seasons. He's also coming from a 49ers offense that runs similar zone concepts to the Falcons and can certainly thrive in Smith's offense.

Thus, McGlinchey is an appealing cap-saving option that could help Atlanta commit money elsewhere while still fielding a solid option at right tackle.

Ultimately, there are plenty of free agents to be had - but these are just five that the Falcons could "love" on this Valentine's Day.

