Fort Smith police arrest teen related to Kimmons Middle School threatening incident

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest a teen on Feb. 13 related to an incident at Kimmons Middle School where police say someone threatened people with a gun.
According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, two people had been targeted by a male who pointed a gun at them and threatened them before leaving the scene. Kimmons Middle School in Fort Smith cancels game after juvenile threatens people with gun
Police say the suspect is a 14-year-old male with a history of juvenile arrests. The release says police secured a warrant for aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.
According to police, the teen was arrested without incident.
Police were made aware of the incident on Feb. 6 which was made during a basketball game. They say there were no injuries, but the game was canceled as a result. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0