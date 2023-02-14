‘Stalker’s Christmas’: Accused Restraining Order Violator Spends Valentine's Day In Bergen Jail

Chiawei Chuang Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving / MUGSHOT: BCJ

The approach of Valentine’s Day this year brought a repeat stalker all the way from Queens to Franklin Lakes – and then to jail, authorities reported.

Chiawei Chuang, 41, of Flushing had previously been charged with stalking the same person when she allegedly showed up again late Monday, Feb. 13, on a small street in the northwest Bergen County town where the victim lives.

Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. and arrested Chuang, who criminal records list as a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia.

She remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Tuesday while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of stalking, harassment and criminal trespassing.

to follow Daily Voice Wyckoff-Franklin Lakes and receive free news updates.