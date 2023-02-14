EAST LANSING − The Michigan State University community lost three students in a mass shooting, and vigils will be held to mourn their lives.

Police said Anthony McRae, 43, shot and killed three people and injured five when he came to MSU’s East Lansing campus Monday night. McRae was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an extensive manhunt.

All of the victims who were injured or killed were MSU students. Michigan State University police in a press release Tuesday confirmed the three killed were Grosse Pointe sophomore Brian Fraser, Clawson junior Alexandria Verner and Grosse Pointe junior Arielle Anderson.

Several vigils and prayer services are being held around the community and around the state to mourn the lives of the students who were wounded and who lost their lives. Those vigils include:

Prayer service at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Luther Chapel, 444 Abbot Road in East Lansing

Prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1315 Abbot Road in East Lansing

Prayer service at 8 p.m. Tuesday at University Lutheran Church, 1020 S. Harrison Road in East Lansing

Vigil at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Rock at MSU

Interfaith Clergy Association of Greater Lansing service of healing and hope Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Peoples Church, 200 West Grand River Ave. in East Lansing

Prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 4515 Dobie Road in Okemos

Prayer gathering at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Hope Church, 202 S. Creyts Road in Lansing

Vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Diag at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Community vigils to mourn the lives of Michigan State shooting victims