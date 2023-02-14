Open in App
Elizabeth, NJ
The Bergen Record

NJ Transit bus from Lakewood crashes in Elizabeth, sending 25 to hospitals

By Colleen Wilson, NorthJersey.com,

9 days ago
Twenty-five people were taken to nearby hospitals Tuesday morning with non-life-threatening injuries after an NJ Transit bus crash, the New Jersey State Police said.

There were 29 people on board the bus when it collided with a Mack truck and a Freightliner truck around 7:30 a.m. in Elizabeth, the police said. Four people refused medical attention.

The crash, involving a bus on the 139 route from Lakewood to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, occurred at mile post 99.4 on the New Jersey Turnpike heading north near Interchange 13.

A new bus was sent to take customers who did not require medical treatment to the terminal, NJ Transit said.

