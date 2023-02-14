Open in App
Johnstown, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown woman accused of stealing over $32k in lottery tickets from employer

By Alexis Loya,

9 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 25-year-old woman is behind bars on accusations that she stole $32,600 worth of scratch-off tickets from a gas station she was working at.

Johnstown police were made aware of the alleged theft in late November of 2022, according to charges filed. Managers at the BP gas station on Bedford Street told police that Mikayla Kosis stole rolls of lottery tickets, which was caught on security footage.

One of the managers said he noticed an unusually large amount of tickets had been activated, so that prompted him to take a look at the cameras. That footage was then turned over to the police department, and investigators noted she was also seen scratching off the lottery tickets while working.

Kosis was to be fired on her Nov. 24 shift, though police were told she never showed up for work.

She was arrested on Feb. 11 and faces a slew of theft and receiving stolen property charges. Kosis remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of her $50,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

