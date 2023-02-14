Spring 2023 College Application Campaign set to begin next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.
“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across
the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and
universities have agreed to host another event for students” said Alabama College
Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply
to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this
event.”
Here’s a list of colleges and universities who have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:
- Alabama State University
- Alabama A&M University
- Allen University
- Andrew College
- Auburn University at Montgomery
- Birmingham Southern College
- Brenau University
- Cumberland University
- Faulkner University
- Georgia Gwinnett College
- Georgia Southwestern State University
- Huntingdon College
- Jacksonville State University
- Lander University
- Lincoln Tech
- Maryville College
- Mercer University
- Miles College
- Mississippi College
- South University
- Spring Hill College
- Stillman College
- Talladega College
- Troy University
- Tuskegee University
- Union University
- University of Alabama
- UAB
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of Mobile
- University of Montevallo
- University of New Orleans
- University of North Alabama
- University of South Alabama
- University of Tampa
- University of Tennessee Southern
- University of West Alabama
- University of West Florida
- University of West Georgia
- Alabama Community College System
- Bevill State Community College
- Bishop State Community College
- Calhoun Community College
- Central Alabama Community College
- Coastal Alabama Community College
- Enterprise State Community College
- Gadsden State Community College
- Jefferson State Community College
- Lawson State Community College
- Lurleen B. Wallace Community College
- Northeast Alabama Community College
- Reid State Technical College
- Shelton State Community College
- Snead State Community College
- Trenholm State Community College
- Wallace Community College – Dothan
- Wallace Community College Selma
- Wallace Community College Hanceville
See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college. This information is important because it helps to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are free during the campaign. You can find the link here .
Learn more about the campaign by contacting your school counselor or ALCAC coordinator, Dr. Monica Mack at 334-694-4768. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
