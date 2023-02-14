Spring 2023 College Application Campaign set to begin next week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Next week, high school students will have the opportunity to participate in the Spring 2023 College Application Campaign from Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.

“During our college application campaign held in October, we had over 26,000 seniors across

the state apply to colleges and universities. Due to the success of this campaign, colleges and

universities have agreed to host another event for students” said Alabama College

Application Campaign (ALCAC) Coordinator, Dr. Monica P. Mack. “Students that did not apply

to a college or university during the initial campaign are encouraged to participate in this

event.”

Here’s a list of colleges and universities who have officially waived their application fees this week to allow Alabama students participating in ALCAC, Spring 2023, to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost:

Alabama State University

Alabama A&M University

Allen University

Andrew College

Auburn University at Montgomery

Birmingham Southern College

Brenau University

Cumberland University

Faulkner University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Southwestern State University

Huntingdon College

Jacksonville State University

Lander University

Lincoln Tech

Maryville College

Mercer University

Miles College

Mississippi College

South University

Spring Hill College

Stillman College

Talladega College

Troy University

Tuskegee University

Union University

University of Alabama

UAB

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Mobile

University of Montevallo

University of New Orleans

University of North Alabama

University of South Alabama

University of Tampa

University of Tennessee Southern

University of West Alabama

University of West Florida

University of West Georgia

Alabama Community College System

Bevill State Community College

Bishop State Community College

Calhoun Community College

Central Alabama Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Enterprise State Community College

Gadsden State Community College

Jefferson State Community College

Lawson State Community College

Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

Northeast Alabama Community College

Reid State Technical College

Shelton State Community College

Snead State Community College

Trenholm State Community College

Wallace Community College – Dothan

Wallace Community College Selma

Wallace Community College Hanceville

See the list of required application codes and information for each participating college. This information is important because it helps to ensure submitted applications from Alabama students are free during the campaign. You can find the link here .

Learn more about the campaign by contacting your school counselor or ALCAC coordinator, Dr. Monica Mack at 334-694-4768.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.