willmarradio.com

MSU mass shooting live updates: School community gathers to mourn victims By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News, 9 days ago

By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Meredith Deliso, ABC News, 9 days ago

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) -- Three students were killed and five others were injured when a gunman opened fire at two locations on Michigan State University's ...