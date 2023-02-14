Fort Worth officer who jumped off bridge suffered many broken bones. Here’s how to help

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Fort Worth police officer who was seriously injured Saturday when he jumped off a highway bridge to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Nearly $8,000 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

The GoFundMe page identifies the officer as J. Rivera. According to the information on the page, Rivera underwent surgery and suffered multiple broken bones, including pelvis bones, several ribs, a broken left wrist, a shattered right elbow and a broken right clavicle.

He is in the ICU at a local hospital and is expected to be out of work for several months.

Rivera was assisting the driver of a truck that had stalled on a ramp on westbound Loop 820 at the north/south split of Interstate 35W early Saturday morning, according to Fort Worth police. A vehicle drove toward him while he was setting out flares to try to control traffic. He jumped over the retaining wall to avoid being hit and fell 40 to 50 feet.

It’s not clear whether the driver of the vehicle who nearly hit the officer is in custody or will face charges.

“Please keep Officer Rivera, his family, and his police brothers and sisters in your prayers,” reads the GoFundMe page, which says Rivera is married and is a father.