Open in App
Fort Worth, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth officer who jumped off bridge suffered many broken bones. Here’s how to help

By Harriet Ramos,

9 days ago

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Fort Worth police officer who was seriously injured Saturday when he jumped off a highway bridge to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Nearly $8,000 had been raised toward the $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

The GoFundMe page identifies the officer as J. Rivera. According to the information on the page, Rivera underwent surgery and suffered multiple broken bones, including pelvis bones, several ribs, a broken left wrist, a shattered right elbow and a broken right clavicle.

He is in the ICU at a local hospital and is expected to be out of work for several months.

Rivera was assisting the driver of a truck that had stalled on a ramp on westbound Loop 820 at the north/south split of Interstate 35W early Saturday morning, according to Fort Worth police. A vehicle drove toward him while he was setting out flares to try to control traffic. He jumped over the retaining wall to avoid being hit and fell 40 to 50 feet.

It’s not clear whether the driver of the vehicle who nearly hit the officer is in custody or will face charges.

“Please keep Officer Rivera, his family, and his police brothers and sisters in your prayers,” reads the GoFundMe page, which says Rivera is married and is a father.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Worth, TX newsLocal Fort Worth, TX
Driver injured in north Fort Worth shooting on I-35W, police say
Fort Worth, TX23 hours ago
Man injured in front-yard shooting in south Fort Worth, police say
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Father of 4-month-old arrested in connection with the baby’s death in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch: Witness stops escape of drunken driver who killed Euless detective in 2021 wreck
Lake Worth, TX18 hours ago
Bartender served 8 mixed drinks to man who soon crashed, killed Euless detective: warrant
Lake Worth, TX1 day ago
65-year-old man walking on service road hit, killed by vehicle in south Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
12-year-old injured in Dallas shooting, police say
Dallas, TX23 hours ago
Euless detective’s widow sues taco shop, drunk driver, bartender for wrongful death
Euless, TX14 hours ago
Man shot to death in west Oak Cliff, Dallas police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Plano man sentenced to 20 years for intoxicated manslaughter in fatal 2021 car crash
Plano, TX16 hours ago
Man arrested, faces murder charge in 2021 Fort Worth shooting that killed 18-year-old
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Man sentenced to 40 years for murder in 2018 Fort Worth drug deal turned robbery
Fort Worth, TX15 hours ago
Man walking down a Fort Worth street shot, wounded after exchanging words with driver
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police arrest fourth man charged with murder in killing of Jin Shin
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Fort Worth police ask for help to find missing man with dementia
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Is it legal to drive a golf cart on Fort Worth streets? Here’s what the law says
Fort Worth, TX18 hours ago
Man shot to death in south Dallas; suspect in custody, police say
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Fort Worth behavioral center for teens allowed to reopen after state shutdown
Fort Worth, TX15 hours ago
Man shot ‘multiple’ times in vehicle at Arlington apartment complex, police say
Arlington, TX9 hours ago
Man in Dallas died after being hit by car following an argument with a suspect, cops say
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Speeding motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash in Arlington, police say
Arlington, TX20 hours ago
Fort Worth police deliver 40,000 water bottles to Ohio community after train derailment
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
Mental health, competency exam ordered for suspect accused of threatening to ‘blow up’ TCU
Fort Worth, TX15 hours ago
Pedestrian struck by unmarked Dallas police vehicle outside department headquarters
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Suspect wanted in Flower Mound bank vault robbery, police say
Flower Mound, TX1 day ago
Masked suspects burglarized six businesses at Bedford shopping center, authorities say
Bedford, TX2 days ago
Dallas-Fort Worth freeways among ‘major projects’ in Texas’ $100 billion transportation plan
Dallas, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy