Head-on crash with hot oil truck kills teacher, Utah officials say. ‘Heart of pure gold’

A third grade teacher died in a head-on crash with a hot oil truck, Utah officials say.

Kami Gines, 32 , was driving on Route 40 near Myton when a hot oil truck traveling the opposite direction drifted into her lane on Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety and Kings Peak Elementary School.

Gines died on impact, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a Feb. 13 news release.

Gines taught at Kings Peak Elementary School in the Duchesne County School District, according to a statement posted to the school’s Facebook.

“Miss Gines was loved by our school community and she will be missed,” the school said. “Her incredibly close family is represented in all of our communities and our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

Gines was remembered by members of the school community on Facebook as “ an amazing teacher .”

“She was truly amazing with a heart of pure gold ,” a Facebook user wrote. “She’s going to be greatly missed. Both of my kids adored her.”

Others echoed the sentiment, calling Gines a “ wonderful, kind, beautiful teacher .”

“We all loved her,” another wrote on Facebook.

Another parent wrote that the news of Gines’ death made her heart “heavy and sad. ”

“Walking into the school and seeing all the tears told you just how much she was loved,” the parent wrote on Facebook.

Myton is about 130 miles southeast of Salt Lake City.

