JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls Eagles’ James Bradberry Hard with Super Bowl-Themed Valentine

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster might win the award for biggest troll job on Valentine’s Day in the history of Twitter. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver dragged Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry in a ruthless “Valentine’s” card on Tuesday.

Bradberry was the defensive back called for defensive holding on Smith-Schuster with under two minutes to play in Super Bowl LVII. Because of the penalty, Kansas City milked the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal to defeat Philadelphia 38-35.

So, Smith-Schuster thought he’d share a reminder with Bradberry on Valentine’s Day. His Twitter post shows an image of the defensive back, along with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Absolutely ruthless.

As you can imagine, though, it’s getting plenty of traction on social media. Probably because it was such a controversial call in the closing minutes of the biggest game of the year.

Bradberry probably felt bad enough this Valentine’s Day after the pivotal mistake. Smith-Schuster decided to rub salt in the wound.

Tony Dungy Weighs in on Super Bowl Holding Call

A lot of fans were upset with the way Super Bowl LVII ended. Even if it was technically a holding penalty, many wanted to see the officials hold onto the flag.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy couldn’t disagree more. He weighed in with some thoughts of his own on Twitter.

“To all the people saying the refs shouldn’t have called holding on the Eagles with 1:50 left,” Dungy tweeted. “That’s like saying they shouldn’t have called the Chiefs D for being offsides on 4th-(and)-2. Penalties are penalties whenever they’re committed. If you see it you have to call it. Even in a SB.”

Even Bradberry, who got called for the penalty, admitted to grabbing Smith-Schuster.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said after the loss. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”