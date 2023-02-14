Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
Outsider.com

JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolls Eagles’ James Bradberry Hard with Super Bowl-Themed Valentine

By Dustin Schutte,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jai0l_0knLBqqK00
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster might win the award for biggest troll job on Valentine’s Day in the history of Twitter. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver dragged Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry in a ruthless “Valentine’s” card on Tuesday.

Bradberry was the defensive back called for defensive holding on Smith-Schuster with under two minutes to play in Super Bowl LVII. Because of the penalty, Kansas City milked the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal to defeat Philadelphia 38-35.

So, Smith-Schuster thought he’d share a reminder with Bradberry on Valentine’s Day. His Twitter post shows an image of the defensive back, along with the caption, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

Absolutely ruthless.

As you can imagine, though, it’s getting plenty of traction on social media. Probably because it was such a controversial call in the closing minutes of the biggest game of the year.

Bradberry probably felt bad enough this Valentine’s Day after the pivotal mistake. Smith-Schuster decided to rub salt in the wound.

Tony Dungy Weighs in on Super Bowl Holding Call

A lot of fans were upset with the way Super Bowl LVII ended. Even if it was technically a holding penalty, many wanted to see the officials hold onto the flag.

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy couldn’t disagree more. He weighed in with some thoughts of his own on Twitter.

“To all the people saying the refs shouldn’t have called holding on the Eagles with 1:50 left,” Dungy tweeted. “That’s like saying they shouldn’t have called the Chiefs D for being offsides on 4th-(and)-2. Penalties are penalties whenever they’re committed. If you see it you have to call it. Even in a SB.”

Even Bradberry, who got called for the penalty, admitted to grabbing Smith-Schuster.

“It was a holding. I tugged his jersey,” Bradberry said after the loss. “I was hoping they would let it slide.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Reportedly Void Contract of James Bradberry After Penalty Cost Team Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Patrick Mahomes Cheating Allegations, Use of Male Enhancement Pills Rumors Proven False
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former NFL, Alabama Star Gets Legendary Ass Chewing from Nick Saban on First Day on Job With Crimson Tide
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Patrick Mahomes Defends Eric Bieniemy Following Comments from LeSean McCoy
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Puts City of Detroit on Blast in Free Agency Tweet
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Dick Vitale Slams Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats’ Comments Amid Murder Investigation
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Former Cowboys Star Sam Hurd Released From Prison After Serving 10 Years For Cocaine Trafficking
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
WATCH: Fight Breaks Out in Stands During Brandon Miller Free Throws vs South Carolina, Briefly Delays Game
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Denver Broncos Hiring QB Coach Six Years Younger Than Russell Wilson
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Eric Bieniemy Responds to Comments from LeSean McCoy About his Contributions to Chiefs Offense
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Make Decision on Tom Brady Replacement
Tampa, FL23 hours ago
Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton Claps Back at Media Critic With Perfect Response
Denver, CO22 hours ago
WATCH: Florida Basketball Fans Hold Kentucky Player, Stopping Him From Making Play
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
NFL Rookie Roasts Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos QB’s Physique
Denver, CO1 day ago
Troubling Details Emerge on the End of the Russell Wilson Era with Seattle Seahawks
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Interesting Details Emerge in Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Trade Situation
Green Bay, WI20 hours ago
Keyshawn Johnson Cooks Fellow ESPN Personality for Lamar Jackson Commentary
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, See Sky Cave Where He Stayed
Ashland, OR23 hours ago
Brittney Griner Sends Warning Shot to WNBA, World
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
NFL Insider Provides Surprising Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy