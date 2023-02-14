2 teens arrested in shooting near East High School

DENVER (KDVR) — Two teenagers were arrested after an East High School student was found shot inside a car around East 17th Avenue and City Park Esplanade on Monday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the shooting where they found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. DPD said Tuesday that the teen remains in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested for an investigation of illegal possession of a handgun and a 16-year-old was arrested for an investigation of auto theft and felony eluding, DPD said. The two were taken into custody shortly after the shooting following a brief pursuit by police.

“Neither juvenile has been formally arrested specifically for the shooting, at this stage of the investigation,” DPD said in a statement to FOX31.

Police are not releasing the teens’ identities due to their age and said they are both Denver Public Schools students but not at East High School.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is possible for tipsters.

