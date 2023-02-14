Here's What We Know About Massive Water Main Break In Northern Baltimore

Water main break Photo Credit: Baltimore County Government

Residents and businesses in Northern Baltimore County have been asked to reduce their water consumption over the next several hours following a water main break, authorities announce.

The 20-inch water main break impacts residents and businesses north of Shawan Road and York Road in the Cokceysville, Hunt Valley, and Sparks communities, according to a Baltimore Department of Public Works spokesperson.

Individuals in this area area asked to reduce their water usage until repairs are completed.

Officials delivered pallets of water to the Broadmead Retirement Facility to help with the water consumption requests. More water will be delivered for distribution at USA Lacrosse, located at 2 Loveton Circle.

Water distribution will also be available on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 12 p.m., until 7 p.m.

