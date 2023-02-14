How Camilla’s crown at Charles’ coronation will honor Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned in a twist on royal tradition.

Buckingham Palace announced today that the Queen Consort will be wearing a historic tiara during the coronation of King Charles III on May 6 — and while the occasion marks the “first time in recent history” that a new headpiece isn’t being made for a consort, it will include a special tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

The palace shared that the crown worn by Queen Mary during her husband, King George V’s, 1911 coronation was chosen for Camilla to wear this spring, a decision that finally gives an answer to a topic that has been buzzed about in royal circles since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth died last September .

Per the palace, the last time a consort re-wore a crown was “when Queen Caroline, consort of George II, wore Mary of Modena’s crown” for her husband’s coronation in 1727.

The Queen Consort dazzled in sapphires and diamonds at a December 2022 Diplomatic Corps reception. Getty Images

Although a special crown is not being created “in the interests of sustainability and efficiency” some special modifications will be made to Queen Mary’s piece, including the addition of some of the late Queen Elizabeth’s favorite diamonds.

“These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds,” Buckingham Palace wrote, adding the sparklers were beloved by the monarch “for many years” and “often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.”

An illustration of Queen Mary shows her wearing the crown at the 1911 coronation. Getty Images

Another style switchup includes the removal of “four of the crown’s eight detachable arches,” which will give Camilla’s headpiece “a different impression” than when Queen Mary wore it.

The two royals, pictured together in 2019, grew to share a close bond. Getty Images

Royal historian Jessica Storoschuk tells Page Six Style the historic crown was a “strong choice” for the occasion.

“It is easily adaptable, allowing Camilla to create a new silhouette for this 2023 coronation and to pay tribute to her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, by setting it with three of the Cullinan diamonds,” she said.

The Cullinan III and IV stones, shown here in a brooch often worn by Queen Elizabeth, were cut from the largest diamond ever found. Getty Images

Maxwell Stone of UK-based jeweler Steven Stone tells Page Six Style that the additions add major value as well as sparkle; just one of the brooches Queen Elizabeth wore with the Cullinan diamonds could be worth $60 million.

Explaining that the late monarch often wore two of the diamonds, the 94.4-carat Cullinan III and 63-carat Cullinan IV, together in a brooch, the jewelry expert said the gems are “the third and fourth largest stones cut from the Cullinan diamond.”

Queen Elizabeth wore the heart-shaped Cullinan V Brooch to an event in 2016. Getty Images

The third stone, known as the Cullinan V, was actually used in Queen Mary’s crown before being “featured in a brooch setting” and “passed down to Queen Elizabeth II.”

The jewelry pro added that he’d estimate the gem, which “is a beautiful heart-shaped diamond that weighs 18.8 carats,” to be valued at around “$4 million.”

Royal fans have been anticipating the announcement of which crown Camilla will wear on May 6. Getty Images

While the An Historian About Town blogger tells us the choice “was at least partially expected,” many royal commentators wondered if the new Queen Consort would wear a much more controversial crown in May.

Noting that some had predicted Camilla would sport the Queen Mother’s 1937 crown — which is “set with the very controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond” — Storoschuk said “given that no less than three nations are currently attempting to have the diamond repatriated” it seemed fitting that the royals would “not want to reference the diamond’s history on what should be a happy occasion.”

In another coronation shakeup, it’s been reported that King Charles won’t wear a traditional outfit including stockings and breeches for his big day this spring.

George V and Queen Mary were pictured on his 1911 coronation day. Getty Images

“Senior aides think breeches look too dated,” a source told The Sun , adding that the monarch will “arrive in a military uniform instead.”

With less than three months to go until the coronation, there’s not long to go until we find out exactly what Charles and Camilla will wear at the highly anticipated ceremony.