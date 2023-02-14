Open in App
Paige DeSorbo admits she was taken aback by Craig Conover’s proposal timeline

By Caroline Blair,

9 days ago

Paige DeSorbo said that she was not expecting to hear her boyfriend, Craig Conover, say he was proposing to her around Thanksgiving 2023.

“It’s actually hilarious because after I called him and I was like, ‘Why would you say that?'” the “Summer House” star, 30, exclusively told Page Six on Monday. “And he was like, ‘Honestly, I got so nervous, and I didn’t want to say that I didn’t know.'”

DeSorbo explained that her “Southern Charm” boo, 34, got “nervous” and didn’t want to come across as if he “didn’t love” her, so he just “gave Andy [Cohen} an answer.”

“He rambled for 20 minutes and I was like, ‘OK, fine, you did great,'” she said with a smile, while her co-star Amanda Batula chimed in that, “it could have been worse.”

“But the whole November thing, I think he literally pulled that out of thin air. You know, the man can’t be trusted. Such a random month!” she said, explaining that he may have said that because it’s also her birthday month.

DeSorbo was referring to Conover’s appearance on a Nov. 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” during which he said it would be “less” than a year until he proposes to her.

“I think like, eight months. I think Thanksgiving-ish,” Conover said at the time while emphasizing, “hopefully.”

The Bravolebrities have been officially dating in a long-distance relationship since fall 2021 — with Conover’s homebase in Charleston, SC and DeSorbo’s in New York City.

“I think this was our first real summer as a couple, and it definitely brought up a lot of conversations that we hadn’t necessarily worked through yet,” she explained. “He wanted to know a lot of next steps, but I love my life the way it is right now, and I kind of just have to wait and see what happens in terms of New York [and] Charleston.”

Conover previously told Page Six that as time goes on and feelings get stronger, their long-distance romance has gotten “harder and harder.”

