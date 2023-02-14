Paige DeSorbo admits she was taken aback by Craig Conover’s proposal timeline

Paige DeSorbo said that she was not expecting to hear her boyfriend, Craig Conover, say he was proposing to her around Thanksgiving 2023.

“It’s actually hilarious because after I called him and I was like, ‘Why would you say that?'” the “Summer House” star, 30, exclusively told Page Six on Monday. “And he was like, ‘Honestly, I got so nervous, and I didn’t want to say that I didn’t know.'”

DeSorbo explained that her “Southern Charm” boo, 34, got “nervous” and didn’t want to come across as if he “didn’t love” her, so he just “gave Andy [Cohen} an answer.”

“He rambled for 20 minutes and I was like, ‘OK, fine, you did great,'” she said with a smile, while her co-star Amanda Batula chimed in that, “it could have been worse.”

“But the whole November thing, I think he literally pulled that out of thin air. You know, the man can’t be trusted. Such a random month!” she said, explaining that he may have said that because it’s also her birthday month.

DeSorbo was referring to Conover’s appearance on a Nov. 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” during which he said it would be “less” than a year until he proposes to her.

“I think like, eight months. I think Thanksgiving-ish,” Conover said at the time while emphasizing, “hopefully.”

The Bravolebrities have been officially dating in a long-distance relationship since fall 2021 — with Conover’s homebase in Charleston, SC and DeSorbo’s in New York City.

“I think this was our first real summer as a couple, and it definitely brought up a lot of conversations that we hadn’t necessarily worked through yet,” she explained. “He wanted to know a lot of next steps, but I love my life the way it is right now, and I kind of just have to wait and see what happens in terms of New York [and] Charleston.”

Conover previously told Page Six that as time goes on and feelings get stronger, their long-distance romance has gotten “harder and harder.”