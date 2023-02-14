Open in App
North Miami, FL
Miami Herald

North Miami offers rental assistance to residents facing homelessness. Here’s what to know

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz,

9 days ago

North Miami is providing rental assistance to residents at risk of becoming homeless, including those fleeing domestic or dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

“The City of North Miami is committed to helping our most vulnerable residents obtain affordable housing and feel safe and secure as they advance toward having a quality of life in the city,” North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme said last week in a news release. “We will help these residents and provide them with a comprehensive level of service through the social services offered by the city.”

Qualified North Miami residents can receive rental assistance for up to three months with an option to receive assistance not to exceed 24 months. They can also receive security deposit assistance to help them along their journey.

The application process begins Feb. 21.

To qualify, applicants must:

▪ Be U.S. citizens, permanent residents or granted legal status.

▪ Reside in the city of North Miami or be a prospective resident.

▪ Fall within the sheltered or unsheltered homeless populations, at risk of homelessness, fleeing or attempting to flee a domestic violence or human trafficking situation.

▪ Verify that their household annual income is at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI).

For more information and to apply for rental assistance, visit https://www.northmiamifl.gov/HOMEARP . Residents may obtain a printed application and submit completed application packages to North Miami Housing and Social Services Department, 12300 NE Eighth Ave., North Miami, FL 33161. Appointments are required for application package submissions.

To schedule an appointment, call 305-893-6511 ext. 20000 or email housing@northmiamifi.gov.

