Miami Herald

I’m buying everything in the Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection

By Annemarie Dooling,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NtX0s_0knL8oou00

Items featured are independently selected by editors. Products purchased through our links may earn us a commission.

My guilty pleasure is that Disney has to do very little to get me to buy things during my time in the parks. You’re talking to the person who created a churro spreadsheet to make sure she sampled every special edition snack during a weekend at Disneyland (original is still the winner, IMHO). But when I get home, I have little use for my park collectibles; ears stay in the suitcase for next time, tees go in the workout drawer. Who I am in the parks doesn’t always cross over into my life as an undercover Disney adult . But Oswald the Lucky Rabbit? Oswald is it. Oswald gets me.

Oswald doesn’t want to be cool. This Silent Gen rabbit remains comfortable in his original 1927 black and white animation style, with those tall ears, everyone else be damned. While other characters are modernizing, Oswald plays a banjo. Other Disney characters have coupled up among their own species, but Oswald? His partner is a cat . He is referred to as “haughty, feisty and overzealous,” as can often be prone to “ comical misadventures ,” which, hey, who among us? And so, I will be throwing my precious cash at ShopDisney on February 14th at 7am PT when the Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit collection drops.

In the collection you’ll find plushies and ears (be careful on Big Thunder Mountain with those tall jawns!) but also button downs with Oswald’s distinct head silhouette, hoodies and spirit jerseys designed with various comical misadventures , and home decor like Oswald ear lamps. Of course, there’s also a bevy of pins for the collector. If you want a discrete Disney character to wear between park visits, Oswald has you covered. This collection is not as luxe as his Givenchy collab, which might make it more wearable to a greater variety of people. This is as easy to throw on during WFH hours as it is on line for Space Mountain during your Oswald Disneybound .

My favorite items from the Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Collection:

Disney100 Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Plush ShopDisney/ShopDisney

Small plush Oswald with banjo , $34.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uAn1_0knL8oou00
Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Ears ShopDisney

Oswald rabbit ears hat , $24,99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jUJvm_0knL8oou00
Oswald the lucky rabbit shirt ShopDisney.com

Woven button down shirt for adults , $59.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrWZJ_0knL8oou00
Disney Oswald the rabbit shirt ShopDisney.com

Women’s woven shirt , $54.99; matching shorts sell for $44.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcEFL_0knL8oou00
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Long Sleeve Tee ShopDisney.com

Oswald graphic long sleeve t-shirt , $44.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ15k_0knL8oou00
Oswald rabbit ears desk lamp ShopDisney.com

Oswald ears desk lamp , $79.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKiGF_0knL8oou00
Oswald the Rabbit Throw ShopDisney.com

Rival Romeos throw , $59.99

You can view the entire Oswald collection at ShopDisney.com



Here’s other Oswald merch for the Lucky Rabbit superfan:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0nZP_0knL8oou00
Givenchy + Disney Mr. Porter

Givenchy + Disney Oswald City Sport Debossed Leather Sneakers , $825

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cdwau_0knL8oou00
Lego Disney100 Lego

Disney100th Celebration Lego set featuring icons like Oswald, Tinkerbell, Snow White and Mickey Mouse, $40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TR9d3_0knL8oou00
Pandora Oswald Bangle Pandora

Pandora Disney100th Oswald bangle , $150

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYz9w_0knL8oou00
Epic Mickey and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney

Epic Mickey video game for the Nintendo Wii , Starting at $7 pre-owned

