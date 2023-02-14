Word On Boulevard: Love’s On The Menu

Paul Bass Photo

Misha Harris was on the hunt for dazzling new footwear Tuesday in order to celebrate Valentine’s Day in style.

Valentine’s Day is double special for Harris: It’s also her birthday.

Before heading to the store, she and her partner Al Smith searched the car on the Boulevard for her house keys. She’d misplaced them.

Harris had on a jacket with a heart stitched to the front.

She wears it every day, she said. ​“I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m full of love. I’m very giving to people. When I love you, I love you. It’s real.” Her parents told her that ​“I have so much love because I was born on a love holiday. They just say I’m full of love.”

Harris, 34, manages a senior public housing facility in Derby. (“It’s hard but it’s rewarding because I like helping people. I like making a difference.”) She took Tuesday off because of the birthday/holiday. She and Al planned to dine out special Tuesday evening. She likes Portofino’s and Jack’s Bar & Steakhouse for special occasions. For tonight, though, she was leaning toward Mi Gusto at Orange Avenue and the Boulevard.

First there was the matter of new footwear.

Al returned from the house with the keys. They’d been in Misha’s coat upstairs.

So they were on their way. First stop: XclusiveCops in the old Rubber Match storefront on Whalley. Misha planned to decide between Jordans or heels.

Click on the video to watch the full conversation with Misha Harris on the ​“Word on the Street” segment of WNHH FM’s ​“LoveBabz LoveTalk” program.

