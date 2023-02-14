Open in App
Monroe Township, NJ
Daily Voice

81-Year-Old Passenger Killed In DWI Crash In Monroe: Police

By Jon Craig,

9 days ago
Monroe Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Monroe Township PD

A 33-year-old man from Sicklerville was arrested after a three-car DWI crash that resulted in the death of a woman passenger in another car, authorities said.

Brendan Haas was charged with DWI, death by auto and assault by auto, according to Monroe Township police.

Antionette Hummel, 81, of Hammonton was killed in the collision, police said. She was the passenger in one of two cars struck by Haas, they said.

The fatal crash occurred at 6:41 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. on Route 42 (North Black Horse Pike) at Brookdale Boulevard, police said.

A 2019 GMC Terrain was exiting Brookdale Boulevard onto Route 42 when it was struck by a 2012 Ford Edge driven by Haas which was traveling north on Route 42, police said. The two vehicles collided in the intersection. After impact, the Ford went over the center median where it contacted a 2021 Nissan Rogue which was occupying a left turn-only lane on the southbound side of the roadway at the intersection.

As a result of the initial crash, the front seat passenger of the GMC sustained serious injury and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the GMC, George Hummel, 84, of Hammonton, as well as two juveniles in the Nissan also sustained injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Ford

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash are urged to contact Officer Michael Fitzgibbon at 856-728-9800 ext. 587.

