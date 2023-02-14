Corrections Officer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl In Cape May County

A 33-year-old corrections officer from the Cape May County Correctional Facility has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl, authorities said.

Jonathan Perez was arrested on that charge as well as for aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland, Sheriff Robert Nolan of the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and New Jersey State Police,

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the New Jersey State Police Woodbine barracks received a report that Perez has been sexually assaulting a juvenile female over an extended period of time, Sutherland said.

Detectives from the State Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit initiated an investigation into these allegations.

As a result of this investigation, in the early morning of Sunday, Feb. 12, Perez was charged, they said. Troopers for the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Barracks located Perez and took him into custody. Perez was then processed on the above charges and was being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending Court proceedings.

Perez is currently suspended without pay from the Cape May County Correctional Facility pending the resolution of these charges.

Sutherland said this is an ongoing investigation and urges anyone who may have additional information relating to this investigation to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135, or anonymously through the Prosecutor’s Office website at cmcpo.tips as well as through the Cape May County Sheriffs Tip Line at cmcsherrif.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.