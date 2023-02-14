Open in App
Aundre Gibson, 4-star cornerback, trims list to 4; Oregon, Oregon State, Washington among contenders

By Andrew Nemec,

9 days ago

One of the top prospects in Arizona is down to four.

On. Tuesday, Desert Edge (Arizona) four-star cornerback Aundre Gibson trimmed his list of more than a dozen offers down to just four suitors - Kansas, Oregon, Oregon State and Washington:

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 242 overall prospect and No. 19 cornerback by 247Sports .

Gibson has recently visited both Oregon and Oregon State and said Tuesday that he is still in the process of scheduling trips to Kansas and Washington.

But he already has strong feelings about what stands out about each of his four finalists.

Kansas : "Kansas is on the come up. The staff is building something special over there, so that’s what stands out the most."

Oregon : "The tradition and just (that) they've been an elite program for years and I loved the vibe on the visit."

Oregon State: " They’ve had a great defense and (defensive back) play for a long time now and I like the staff a lot."

Gibson also mentioned that the "vibe" of the coaching staff was a real highlight during his unofficial visit to campus.

Washington : "They have a great tradition of great (defensive backs) and they have a great plan for me."

So far, none of Gibson's four finalists has a defensive back pledge in the class of 2024.

But that's far from a surprise, as Kansas (2), Oregon (5), Oregon State (1) and Washington (3) are still in the early stages of the current recruiting cycle.

Junior season highlights

