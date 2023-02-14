Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Reich add Staley, Caldwell to Panthers’ coaching staff

By Matthew Memrick,

9 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New Panthers head coach Frank Reich added a couple of Super coaches to his staff on Tuesday.

The Panthers agreed to terms Tuesday with Jim Caldwell to become senior assistant. They also brought former Eagles running back Duce Staley to his staff to be the running backs coach and assistant head coach.

The 68-year-old Caldwell will report directly to Reich and will help the team on offense, defense, and special teams. Caldwell also interviewed for the Panthers’ head coaching opening and was the second from that group to join Reich’s staff (along with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero).

Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers’ safety Jeremy Chinn

Caldwell was one of nine coaches angling for the head coaching position.

Reich and Caldwell have a history together. Caldwell was the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach under Tony Dungy when Reich began as a coaching intern with the Colts in 2006.

The men won Super Bowl rings together that year, and Reich became the quarterbacks coach when Caldwell took over as Colts head coach for Dungy upon his retirement.

As the head Lions coach, Caldwell went 62-50 record in seven seasons.
He went to the playoffs four times (taking the Colts to the Super Bowl) and had five winning seasons. Caldwell also won a Super Bowl ring as offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Reich and Staley worked together in Philadelphia and were part of the coaching staff for the Super Bowl title in the 2017 season.

The 47-year-old Staley grew up in Columbia, S.C., and starred at the University of South Carolina before his 10-year career in the NFL.

Between his days with the Eagles and Steelers (where he won a Super Bowl ring), he finished with 5,785 rushing and 24 touchdowns. He had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Eagles.

