Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
BamaCentral

Alabama Softball Drops in Rankings After Opening Weekend

By Katie Windham,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVKh7_0knL0fA300

The Crimson Tide fall out of the Top 10 after losing its season opener to Lehigh.

After an opening weekend that saw Alabama lose to Lehigh in the season opener, the Crimson Tide has fallen outside of the Top 10.

In the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, Alabama has slipped from No. 7 to No. 12 in the rankings. It was the same  result in the D1 Softball Top 15 rankings, where Alabama went from No. 6 to No. 12.

The Crimson Tide is the fifth-highest SEC team in both polls, trailing Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia.

After Alabama lost the season opener to Lehigh 7-4, Patrick Murphy's squad won back-to-back games against Georgia Southern, first an 8-2 victory Friday afternoon, then a 13-1 blowout that only lasted five innings.

Alabama will travel to Clearwater, Florida this weekend to participate in the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational, where four of the five opponents are ranked, starting with a Thursday afternoon game against the Duke Blue Devils, who are ranking No. 19 in the USA Softball Collegiate Top 25. The game will start at Noon CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

USA Softball Collegiate Top 25

Rank, Team, Record

  1. Oklahoma, 5-0
  2. UCLA, 6-0
  3. Florida, 3-0
  4. Arkansas, 5-0
  5. Oklahoma State, 3-1
  6. Clemson, 5-0
  7. Florida State. 4-1
  8. Tennessee, 3-0
  9. Virginia Tech, 5-0
  10. Georgia, 5-0
  11. Northwestern, 2-2
  12. Alabama, 2-1
  13. Texas, 2-1-1
  14. Washington, 4-1
  15. Arizona, 5-0
  16. Kentucky, 2-0-1
  17. Stanford, 3-2
  18. LSU, 5-0
  19. Duke, 3-2
  20. UCF, 3-1
  21. Auburn, 4-1
  22. Louisiana, 4-0
  23. Missouri, 3-2
  24. Oregon, 3-2
  25. Maryland, 4-1

See also: Alabama Basketball Starting Center Charles Bediako Suffers Knee Injury

Is Alabama Basketball Ready to Be No. 1 This Time Around?

Alabama Swimmer Rhyan White Still has Something to Prove

Alabama Baseball LHP Garrett McMillan Out with Muscle Strain

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Alabama Women's Basketball Stumbling Down the Stretch After Loss to Florida
Tuscaloosa, AL14 hours ago
The Extra Point: No. 9 Alabama Gymnastics Takes on No. 8 LSU This Weekend
Baton Rouge, LA20 hours ago
How to Watch: No. 2 Alabama Basketball vs. Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Full-Court Press: Takeaways from Alabama Basketball at South Carolina
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
2024 4-Star ATH Aaron Butler Lists Alabama Among Top Five Schools
Tuscaloosa, AL20 hours ago
Alabama Women's Basketball Loses at Florida, 81-77
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, February 24, 2023
Tuscaloosa, AL11 hours ago
Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Basketball at South Carolina
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Miller’s 41 points lead No. 2 Alabama Over South Carolina in Overtime
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
2024 Football Prospect Demello Jones Includes Alabama in Top 10
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Brandon Miller Displays Generational Performance in Alabama's Overtime Win
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Who was Alabama's Highest-Rated Recruit at Each Position? All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Is Massive Home-Court Advantage Just an Alabama Thing? All Things CW
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
2024 Basketball Prospect Jesse McCulloch Visits Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Oats, No. 2 Alabama Focused on the Right Here, Right Now
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Baseball's Series at Pepperdine Canceled, Three-Game Series vs High Point Announced
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Just A Minute: What Was the Most Impactful Performance in a Big Day for Alabama Athletics?
Tuscaloosa, AL22 hours ago
Alabama Linebackers Coach Austin Armstrong Being Pursued by SEC Rival
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Report: Newly-Acquired Defensive Assistant Leaving Alabama for Florida
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Everything Nate Oats Said After Alabama Beat South Carolina in OT
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Mercy Chelangat Named SEC’s Indoor Track and Field Women’s Scholar Athlete of the Year
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Alabama Football’s Biggest Position Battles Heading Into the 2023-24 Season
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
All Things Bama Podcast - Tide Keeps Rolling: Spring Battles and SEC Honors
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Brandon Miller 'Not in any Type of Trouble' in Darius Miles Case
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
No. 20 Alabama Baseball Defeats Tennessee Tech, 7-4
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
The Extra Point: Which NBA Crimson Tide Product Would Fit Best on this Year's Team?
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama Issues Statement: Brandon Miller Won't be Suspended
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Brandon Miller's Attorney, UA Athletics Release Statements Surrounding Darius Miles Case
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy