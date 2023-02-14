Brad Pitt Fans Troll Actor For Latest Weird Outfit Choice: 'He Looks Like Harry Styles' Dad'

mega

Was Brad Pitt 's latest outfit a statement style or a fashion fail?

The Bullet Train actor made New York City his runway as he strutted along the sidewalk in a monochromatic outfit on Monday, February 13.

Pitt's all-beige ensemble featured a Doublet distressed-effect jumper, Jordan Craig Mercer fleece sweatpants, Hunter Boots Wanderer shearling bucket hat, a basic pair of white skateboard shoes and a red tote bag — which perfectly complemented the similarly shaded accents on the top of his pants.

The 59-year-old held onto his cell phone as he looked toward the camera with a sly smile spread across his face, as seen in photos obtained by OK! .

Pitt appeared to be freshly groomed, as he sported a freshly shaved beard and equally well kept hairdo.

Fans of the Fight Club star took to Twitter to dish their mixed opinions on his fashion-forward fit. "He looks fine no matter what he is wearing," one user admitted, while another added, "my man right there," with a third deeming him the "king of cool."

Other individuals poked fun at his questionable couture, as someone stated, "welcome back the 80s," and another quipped, "he looks like Harry Styles ' dad."

Though the father-of-six happened to be in the city during New York Fashion Week, the actor's real reason for his east coast travels has to do with filming his most recent role in the movie Wolves alongside George Clooney .

Pitt's stroll through the city comes just one day before Valentine's Day, which the the Babylon star will potentially be spending with his latest flame , Ines de Ramon .

Though the couple has yet to officially confirm their romance , the jewelry designer, 30, has been a "big hit with Brad's friends," according to a source who spilled on the duo's budding relationship less than one month ago.

"Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other ," the insider continued on Wednesday, January 18. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful."

Plus, the pair's nearly 30-year age gap "isn’t an issue for either of them," as they are "excited about what’s to come next."