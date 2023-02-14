Officials identify Dalhart High School student who died after Monday incident

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In a joint statement from the Dalhart Police Department and the Dalhart Independent School District, officials released more information on the recent death of a Dalhart High School student after a gun was discharged on campus.

Officials confirmed that 15-year-old Preston Ralston died Monday after a gun was discharged in the parking lot of the Dalhart High School campus. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Ralston died after a gun was discharged in a vehicle after he was picked up from the school Monday.

Officials stressed that specifics of the incident are “being withheld at this time due to an ongoing investigation.” They went on to say in the statement that law enforcement will not answer “specific questions until a thorough investigation has been completed.”

“At this time, we stress the need for prayers for our community. Hug your loved ones and cherish your time with them,” the release said.

Dalhart ISD Superintendent Jeff Byrd told MyHighPlains.com on Tuesday: “We have had a tremendous response from our neighboring school districts in Region 16 offering counseling and any other resources they might have to assist us. The Region 16 Crisis Team, area counselors, and the Dalhart Ministerial alliance have been here all day and are willing to come back for as long as there is a need.”

In a statement from Ralston’s family included in the release, they said:

We want everyone to know this was an accident. We want those involved to know, that we know this was an accident Ralston’s Family

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.

