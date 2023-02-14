Open in App
Pennsylvania State
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Over $75 Mil in funding to remove contaminants from drinking water

By Rebecca Parsons,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UleKO_0knKyxCd00

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman have announced that more than $75,000,000 in federal funding will go towards addressing contaminants in Pennsylvania drinking water.

The grant funding comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and will enable Pennsylvania to treat polluted water and conduct water quality testing. Common contaminants include Per – and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS).

“For years I have I urged multiple presidents’ administrations to get ‘forever chemicals’ like PFAS out of Pennsylvania drinking water and keep them out,” Senator Casey said. “This major investment, made possible by the infrastructure law, is a strong start to clean up PFAS contamination in Pennsylvania’s waters. I’m going to keep working with the Biden Administration to build on this progress and we won’t stop until every Pennsylvanian has safe, clean water in their communities.”

Pennsylvania bill would allow farmers to grow medical cannabis

The funding also comes through the EPA’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities (EC-SDC) Grant Program. The program works to promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural and disadvantaged communities.

“Clean drinking water is a human right, and the Biden Administration’s allocation of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to address ‘forever chemicals’ in Pennsylvania’s drinking water is a massive step forward. These chemicals are a major threat to our community’s health and safety, and we’re going to keep working towards ensuring clean drinking water for all,” Senator Fetterman added.

As part of his ongoing efforts to address the toxic effects of PFAS contamination, Senator Casey helped secure the inclusion of multiple provisions in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to advance research and a path toward remediation of toxic exposure to PFAS.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

In 2022, Senator Casey also helped to include a provision in the NDAA requiring the Department of Defense (DoD) to complete a report identifying all DoD-procured products containing PFAS and formulating plans to limit use of all those products. Additionally, he helped support the NDAA-included requirement to create a publicly accessible website detailing the DoD’s research efforts and assessments of PFAS contamination.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Strike causes classes to be canceled for Pennsylvania school district
Clymer, PA1 day ago
McCort comeback upsets Bellwood
Johnstown, PA11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sentencing delayed for Central Pennsylvania woman who allegedly stole Pelosi’s laptop
Harrisburg, PA1 day ago
Trump Tells Ohio Residents He Brought Them ‘Trump Water’ and Also ‘Lesser Quality Water’ to Help Overcome Toxic Chemical Spill
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Boy flown to hospital after firecracker explosion, Johnstown police report
Johnstown, PA14 hours ago
Dairy farm fire displaces 1,600 cows in Martinsburg
Martinsburg, PA22 hours ago
Clearfield County woman sentenced in multi-county meth bust
Woodland, PA2 days ago
Bellefonte man gets nearly 5 years in prison for having grenades
Bellefonte, PA16 hours ago
Warrant issued for the girlfriend of man killed in Moxham homicide
Johnstown, PA19 hours ago
Curwensville man arrested after claiming he was hit by baseball bat, police report
Curwensville, PA1 day ago
Altoona church hosting meal and clothing giveaway
Altoona, PA10 hours ago
Johnstown woman accused of chasing man with a knife
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Uranium fire at Tennessee nuclear complex contained, did not release radioactivity
Oak Ridge, TN1 day ago
PSP: Man jailed after trying to drive Hummer into Centre County home
Lock Haven, PA2 days ago
Kids can enjoy a stuffed animal ‘sleepover’ in Cameron County
Emporium, PA2 days ago
Suspect at large after Altoona burglary
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Johnstown bank robber caught 3 years later, police report
Johnstown, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy