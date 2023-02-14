Open in App
Wichita Falls, TX
Cold Case: 15-year anniversary of the Charles Britt murder

By Jaron Spor,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NA1N3_0knKyb1t00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A local family is still searching and hoping for answers, 15- years after the murder of a husband and father of two.

On Feb. 15, 2008, Charles Britt and his family decided to have a family night and watch a movie. Charles went to get pizza while his wife, Christina Britt, was at home with her two boys. Christina heard Charles at the door and told her boys to answer it but shortly after, she heard him say call the police.

Unraveling the Mysteries: The Cold Case Murder of Charles Britt

Then she heard some shuffling and told the boys to go to her room while she tried to find her phone. Shortly thereafter she heard a gunshot.

Det. Tanner Fowler took over the cold cases in December after former Det. John Laughlin retired. He said detectives had suspects but just didn’t have that one piece of information to lead to an arrest.

“They had several suspects early on and they couldn’t really get evidence on any one of them,” Fowler said.

During that time, there had also been a series of aggravated robberies in that neighborhood off of Fillmore street. While the gang task force was called to search for suspects on the night of the murder, ultimately Fowler doesn’t believe it was gang-related even though some of the suspects have ties to gangs.

“Just the nature of where they were at and over there on Fillmore st. it’s kind of a high crime area, stuff like that,” Fowler said. “Some of the crimes that were being committed at that time, that was kind of an angle but I don’t necessarily know that it was gang-related.”

Fowler also doesn’t think the victim knew the suspect.

“It looked like it was more probably random,” Fowler said. “We don’t think he was targeted. He didn’t really have beef with a whole lot of people, there were a couple of neighbors, stuff like that, it certainly works more random.”

Crime Stoppers: Charles Britt cold case homicide

Fowler said detectives at the time did track down the robbery angle pretty hard and one of the suspects lends themselves more to that angle. But 15 years later, detectives are still searching for that piece of evidence that would ultimately put the person responsible behind bars.

“We can’t solve it without getting that last piece of information,” Fowler said. “I know we’ve sent multiple pieces of evidence off to different labs and stuff like that, and we’ve got some stuff back that seems promising but we are still missing just one piece of information that is going to send us in the right direction.”

Hopefully, they find that information, so a wife and her children can finally have closure, after 15- long years.

If you have any information that could help detectives, no matter how big or small you think it is, call Crime Stoppers 24- hours a day at 322-9888 or go to P.3.Tips.com to leave your tip information. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval because this is a cold case homicide, you could earn up to $10,000.

Also, if you’d like to know more about this case, click here .

