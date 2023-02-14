Here’s Where To See The Best Super Bloom In California

Big rainstorms in California in January are leading to a Super Bloom in many parts of the state

Even though Walker Canyon near Lake Elsinore will be closed this year because of damage from high traffic in the past, there are many other locations to see the amazing flowers in California.

House Beautiful lists ten of the best spot, saying early spring is often the best time to view the floral phenomenon.

They don't happen every year, the massive field of golden flowers only erupts when there's been sufficient rainfall, adequate temperatures, and a lack of harsh, disruptive winds, but thanks to California's increased rain, 2023 is poised to be one beautiful sight.

1) Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

2) Joshua Tree National Park

3) Lassen Volcanic National Park

4) Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve

5) Mount Diablo State Park

6) Death Valley

7) Briones National Park

8) Point Dume Natural Preserve

9) Chino Hills State Park

10) Carrizo Plains