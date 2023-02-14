JuJu Smith-Schuster Roasts James Bradberry With Valentine's Day Meme

JuJu Smith-Schuster is bringing the trash talk days after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has always been a social media star, and after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he's got all the jokes.

Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine's Day card of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the note, "I'll hold you when it matters most," referring to Bradberry's defensive holding call on Smith-Schuster to set the Chiefs up for their Super Bowl LVII victory.

Bradberry's holding call has been debated amongst the NFL world since the game ended, with plenty of opinions stating the call was a bit weak for the moment. Still, both Smith-Schuster and Bradberry admitted it was a hold after the game.

After the Eagles took full responsibility for losing the game, it'll be interesting to see how they handled some trash talk a few days later. Nevertheless, Smith-Schuster remains a social media expert for another year.

