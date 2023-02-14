Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
AllSteelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Roasts James Bradberry With Valentine's Day Meme

By Noah Strackbein,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OausY_0knKwWvE00

JuJu Smith-Schuster is bringing the trash talk days after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has always been a social media star, and after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he's got all the jokes.

Smith-Schuster posted a Valentine's Day card of Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with the note, "I'll hold you when it matters most," referring to Bradberry's defensive holding call on Smith-Schuster to set the Chiefs up for their Super Bowl LVII victory.

Bradberry's holding call has been debated amongst the NFL world since the game ended, with plenty of opinions stating the call was a bit weak for the moment. Still, both Smith-Schuster and Bradberry admitted it was a hold after the game.

After the Eagles took full responsibility for losing the game, it'll be interesting to see how they handled some trash talk a few days later. Nevertheless, Smith-Schuster remains a social media expert for another year.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ravens Hire Todd Monken as New OC

Steelers Let Opportunity Slip Because of Matt Canada Drama

Steelers Mock Draft: Star CB, WR Headed to Pittsburgh

Steelers Get Zero Respect to Start New Season

New Candidate Arises for Steelers Offensive Coaching Search

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
What if Everyone Was Right About Kenny Pickett?
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Ravens Have Lost Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Steelers Slot WR Options: Zay Flowers or Josh Downs?
Pittsburgh, PA21 hours ago
Aaron Curry Opens Door to Bring Young Seahawks LB to Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
Steelers Could/Should Easily Sign Bobby Wagner
Pittsburgh, PA3 hours ago
NFL Combine Preview: Players Steelers Want to Shine
Pittsburgh, PA18 hours ago
NFL Legend Says Steelers' Najee Harris is a Top 5 RB
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Better Than Big Ben? 'QB Whisperer' Picks Surprising Name Over Steelers Great
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Report: Mason Rudolph Open to Steelers Return
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Named Landing Spot for Two Top 50 Free Agents
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy