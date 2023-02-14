Open in App
Altoona, PA
WTAJ

Police: Altoona man had sex with teen in front of stranger’s home

By Bill Shannon,

9 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after police said they caught him having sex with a 15-year-old while parked in front of someone’s house on an Altoona street Monday afternoon.

Tyan Tyreek Jenkins, 19, was charged after police reported a 911 call came in from a homeowner in the area of 5th Avenue and 1st Street in Altoona on Monday, Feb. 13, about someone having sex in a car in front of his house.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the area and pulled up next to a GMC where they said they could see the teen and Jenkins engaging in intercourse. Jenkins allegedly tried to give a fake name to officers and eventually gave his real name.

Police spoke to the teen’s mother who said the teen was told to stay away from Jenkins and he needed to find a woman his own age, the complaint reads. When the mother arrived to get her daughter, Jenkins yelled at her “Bet. You’ll see,” police noted.

The complaint shows that Jenkins was also found with a small amount of marijuana.

Jenkins was taken to Blair County Prison with bail set at $40,000. He is facing multiple felony charges including statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors.

