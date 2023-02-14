Open in App
Burien, WA
See more from this location?
B-Town (Burien) Blog

Man shot by police after running into traffic in Burien Tuesday

By B-Town Blog Staff,

9 days ago

An officer-involved shooting has closed 1st Ave South between SW 150th and SW 156th Streets Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023.

Police say that Burien Officers were dispatched at around 10:22 a.m. to a report of a man running into traffic at South 160th Street and 1st Ave South.

Arriving officers found a male in traffic, stating that he had a firearm.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and deploy less lethal tools in an effort to get him out of traffic. However, police say the tactics were unsuccessful and shots were fired.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived and the suspect was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

The use of force incident will be turned over to outside investigators from the Valley Investigative Team.

The investigation will last several hours and involve road closures in downtown Burien.

Further details on any injuries or the identity of the officer involved have not yet been released.

This is the second shooting in this area of Burien within the last 48 hours.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Burien, WA newsLocal Burien, WA
Officer shortage, City Hall problems & more discussed at Tuesday night’s Burien City Council
Burien, WA1 day ago
Man shot, killed in Burien Sunday night
Burien, WA10 days ago
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Traffic flow destroyed on Ambaum’
Burien, WA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police stop armed carjacking suspects on Pacific Highway South
Des Moines, WA13 days ago
REMINDER: Meeker Street Nerd Party is this Saturday, Feb. 25
Kent, WA17 hours ago
LETTER: Residents still offering ‘free drink’ to those who attend Tuesday night’s Burien City Council meeting
Burien, WA5 days ago
Power knocked out to over 4,000 in Burien Monday night
Burien, WA10 days ago
Burien’s Severe Weather Shelter seeking to restock its shelves, needs donations & volunteers
Burien, WA5 days ago
PHOTO FRIDAY: American Wigeons seen at Arbor Lake Park
Burien, WA7 days ago
Burien resident Brittany Williams shares what it was like to be Rep. Jayapal’s guest at State of the Union
Burien, WA16 hours ago
BAT Theatre’s ‘On the Market’ has just two weekends before it’s off the market
Burien, WA22 hours ago
Car fire closes 2 lanes of SR 518 Wednesday
Seatac, WA15 days ago
REMINDER: Technical Assistance Open House will be at Burien City Hall this Thursday, Feb. 23
Burien, WA2 days ago
Police, King County Executive give update on December’s huge Burien drug bust
Burien, WA17 days ago
LETTER: Resident wants everyone to stop for pedestrians on Ambaum Blvd. SW
Burien, WA17 days ago
If you attend tonight’s Burien City Council meeting in-person, you could get a free drink afterwards
Burien, WA10 days ago
St. Francis Scout Troop 375/8375 hosting Lenten Fish Dinner on Friday, Feb. 24
Burien, WA5 days ago
REVIEW: BAT Theatre’s ‘On the Market’ is a truly human story about grief, love, loss, and home
Burien, WA8 days ago
WEATHER: Will cold air bring snow to Burien area?
Burien, WA10 days ago
Concerned about crime? Public Safety Roundtable will be Wednesday, Feb. 15
Seattle, WA18 days ago
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate holding Open Houses in Auburn & Burien
Auburn, WA7 days ago
Former Councilmember Krystal Marx files to run for Burien City Council again
Burien, WA15 days ago
South King Housing and Homelessness Partners, City’s 30th anniversary & more on agenda for Monday night’s Burien City Council
Burien, WA19 days ago
Dining is a Pleasure at Piacere Trattoria on V-Day or any day!
Burien, WA14 days ago
Walk-n-Talking Groundhog will not see his shadow this Sunday, Feb. 5
Burien, WA21 days ago
Airport exposure, Ambaum/Boulevard Park plan update & more at Monday night’s Burien City Council
Burien, WA23 days ago
Volunteers needed to help save large trees at Dottie Harper Park this Saturday, Feb. 4
Burien, WA22 days ago
Environmental Science Center’s Birdfest is just one week away
Burien, WA12 days ago
Blood Drive will be Thursday & Friday at Normandy Park City Hall
Normandy Park, WA24 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy