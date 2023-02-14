Man shot by police after running into traffic in Burien Tuesday

An officer-involved shooting has closed 1st Ave South between SW 150th and SW 156th Streets Tuesday morning, Feb. 14, 2023.

Police say that Burien Officers were dispatched at around 10:22 a.m. to a report of a man running into traffic at South 160th Street and 1st Ave South.

Arriving officers found a male in traffic, stating that he had a firearm.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation and deploy less lethal tools in an effort to get him out of traffic. However, police say the tactics were unsuccessful and shots were fired.

Officers provided aid until medics arrived and the suspect was transported to the hospital.

No officers were injured.

The use of force incident will be turned over to outside investigators from the Valley Investigative Team.

The investigation will last several hours and involve road closures in downtown Burien.

Further details on any injuries or the identity of the officer involved have not yet been released.

This is the second shooting in this area of Burien within the last 48 hours.