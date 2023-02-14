Open in App
Hillsboro, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Trio of ensembles to play varied performances at next month's Hillsboro Symphony show

By Troy Shinn,

9 days ago

Three different ensembles will present a varied program of chamber music at the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center in an upcoming show by the Hillsboro Symphony Orchestra.

The show on Friday, March 10, will open with selections from The Unexpected Trio, featuring a cello, violin and piano ensemble playing music from Bedřich Smetana, Ludwig van Beethoven and Astor Piazzolla.

Next, The Silver Lining Ensemble, featuring four violins and bass, will play pieces by Antonín Dvořák, Johann Sebatian Bach, Antonio Vivaldi, George Friderich Handel and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The program will end with a set by the Jazz & The Harpist ensemble, featuring a harp, drums, bass, horns and a vocalist performing selections from John Coltrane, Erykah Badu, Todd Rundgren and Pat Metheny.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open an hour before showtime. Advance tickets are on sale now for $15 or can be purchased for $18 the day of the performances.

The Walters Center is located at 527 E. Main St. in Hillsboro. Purchase tickets at the door or online at the city’s website.

