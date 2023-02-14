Rumoured Sony PS5 wireless earbuds may be all about branding

Sony is rumoured to be working on a set of PS5-branded wireless earbuds, which could be optimised for gaming but will probably be more about slapping on the PlayStation branding.

According to a report from Insider Gaming – which is a newish publication we’re not overly familiar with yet – the earbuds are codenamed Project Nomad and will be launched before next spring.

The report says the buds could have around five hours of battery life, ship with a wireless charging case, and offer USB-C charging via the PS5. The report also says Sony will deliver firmware updates via the console.

Sony already offers a plethora of true wireless earbuds, including the WF-1000XM4 buds, which are our standard bearer in terms of audio quality.

If and how Sony would plan to make the so-called ‘Project Nomad’ buds an attractive proposition for gamers, beyond a PS5 label, remains to be seen. The report includes an image of said buds, which appears to be a mock-up.

Today’s report also says a new wireless headset called Voyager will launch alongside the Nomad product. Sony offers plenty of wireless headsets, but PS5-centric buds would certainly be a newcomer.

Sony has stepped up its efforts to give PS5 gamers more options with accessories in the PS5 era, including the new DualSense Edge controller, which is the company’s first customisable pad aimed at elite gamers.

Our own Gemma Ryles just completed her review of the DualSense Edge pad. She praised the improved personalisation options, replaceable stick models, and sturdy carrying case. It earned a 4.5-star review, but fell slightly short of a perfect score because of the poor battery life compared to the DualSense and massive £210 price tag.

Our reviewer concluded: “The DualSense Edge is the most customisable controller Sony has ever released, featuring a wealth of new software features and buttons. I had a blast gaming on this controller, but the high price suggests its best use case will be for competitive gaming.”