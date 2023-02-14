Searches For Red Fashion Skyrocket After Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna’s influence on popular culture can’t be denied. Searches for red clothing have skyrocketed since her Super Bowl performance.

It’s official, “Rihanna Red” is officially a thing. On Sunday, Feb. 12 the Barbadian songstress, cheered on by boyfriend A$AP Rocky, performed at Super Bowl LVII. And now her outfit is one of the hottest sought-after trends around the world. The superstar made her mark on this year’s game in an all-red custom Loewe and Alaïa look, composed of an unzipped jumpsuit, leather corset, sleeping bag coat, gloves and Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers.

According to a study by Boohoo , Google searches skyrocketed by over 610% worldwide for “red jumpsuit,” an increase of over seven times the average, and 203% for the term “red coat,” after Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show. The same analysis reveals searches for “red puffer jacket,” “red boots,” and “red sneakers” have soared 188%, 173% and 78% worldwide after the performance.

RiRi wore the all-red ensemble while performing 12 hit songs – including “Only Girl (In the World)” and “We Found Love” at the major sports event in Glendale, Arizona. In the last few minutes, she donned an Alaïa sleeping bag coat in tribute to fashion legend André Leon Talley, which resembles his iconic Norma Kamali coat. Talley’s official Instagram account acknowledged the tribute with the caption:

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend,” the caption reads, tagging Rihanna and including the Super Bowl hashtag with a photo of Talley in the coat mentioned above.

Rihanna also appeared to reveal baby bump number two on stage. Her pregnancy was later confirmed by her rep. The superstar also plugged her brand Fenty Beauty on stage, which saw a massive 1,860% spike in searches worldwide after she touched up her makeup during the setlist.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

