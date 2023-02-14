This award-winning country duo is coming to the State Fair. Here’s when you can see them

A country music duo is coming to Puyallup and will perform on the last day of the Washington State Fair.

Dan + Shay will appear on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 24. Presale tickets can be purchased 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. Instructions to access the presale are available at thefair.com/activities/dan-and-shay/ . Fans can get general admission tickets 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on the same website.

Prices range from $100 to $130 and include admission to the fair.

The duo has been performing for nine years. They’ve accumulated almost 10 billion streams worldwide and a total of 46 platinum and gold Recording Industry Association of America certifications in the U.S., according to a news release from the Washington State Fair.

The Academy of Country Music Awards has given the duo three Duo of the Year awards so far. The duo also acquired a GRAMMY award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2021, making it their third consecutive award, according to the news release.

The duo’s latest single is “You,” which is one of the tracks in their fourth studio album “Good Things.” The platinum-certified album also has platinum hits such as “I Should Probably Go To Bed” and “Glad You Exist,” according to the news release.

In addition to Dan + Shay, the fair has also announced rock ‘n’ roll band Chicago and country artist Kane Brown as part of the 2023 concert series.