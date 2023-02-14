Open in App
San Angelo, TX
See more from this location?
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Stock Show: Number of gilt entries break record, one auctioned for $35,000

By Ashtin Wade,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z8TV_0knKp5Nt00

SAN ANGELO, Texas ( Concho Valley Homepage ) — A record-breaking number of gilts filled the barn at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo fairgrounds this past weekend.

Among the enteries, 78 head of registered and crossbred gilts made their way around an arena as dozens of people waited for the perfect bid on these animals for the Junior Stars Gilt Show Sale.

San Angelo Stock Show: Jr. Market Barrow

Here is a look at the top five lots at the sale:

Name Lot Number Auction Price
Riata Schoepf Supreme Champion $10,500
Easton Whisenhunt Reserve Grand Champion $7,500
Alli Bridges Lot 3 $35,000
Cannon Barker Lot 4 $8,000
Ellys Behling Lot 5 $4,000
2023 San Angelo Stock Show Junior Stars Gilts Show Results

Staff caught up with Riata Shoepf, the handler of the 2023 San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Junior Stars Gilt Show Supreme Champion.

“Winning…I was in shock,” said Riata Schoepf, the show’s winner. “I was excited and just couldn’t believe it, something I did not expect.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Crane Construction at Shannon Downtown
San Angelo, TX12 hours ago
Seventh annual Brews, Ewes & BBQ just around the corner
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
KLST Interview with Dr. Jason Pierce
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Angelo Trade Days
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Concho Valley boys basketball Area Round pairings, times, and locations
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Raising and showing Longhorns – What does it take?
San Angelo, TX19 hours ago
Cast iron pipes: Are they dangerous?
San Angelo, TX16 hours ago
Ash Wednesday in San Angelo
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Structure fire in San Angelo neighborhood
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Firefighters cut through roof of apartment building
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday February 22nd
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Our Water: Emergency Repairs to High Service Pump #5
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Fort Concho to host Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
KSAN Forever Family: Nathaniel
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
ASU basketball defeats UTPB Falcons in regular season finale
San Angelo, TX8 hours ago
ASUPD attempting to locate Alanna Barnett
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS/REACTION: Cougars win OT thriller over Wildcats, Steers fall to Longhorns in OT
Christoval, TX8 hours ago
City Council reaches decision on Cox Lane
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
HIGHLIGHTS & REACTION: #6 Lady Falcons advance to the regional tournament for the first time since 2021
Veribest, TX2 days ago
PAWS asks for help with two dogs “intentionally poisoned”
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
SAFD responds to multiple calls for fire during red flag warning
San Angelo, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy