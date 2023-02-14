Open in App
Wichita, KS
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita police look for two suspects after teenager shot during robbery on Monday

By Eduardo Castillo,

9 days ago

Wichita police are looking for two people involved in a robbery that led to a shooting Monday evening, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said in a news release.

A 17-year-old Wichita man was injured, Rebolledo said, adding one of the suspects was trying to rob him.

The incident was reported around 5:55 p.m. when officers were sent to the 200 block of North Rock Road for a shooting call. Witnesses at the scene told officers that they saw the man, who had been shot in the leg, leaving the scene in a black-colored vehicle, according to Rebolledo.

Rebolledo added that the shooting victim arrived at the scene alone and left alone.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications staff informed officers of a walk-in patient at a hospital who had been shot in his lower body. The person matched the description officers were given at the scene by witnesses, the release said.

The man was treated and released the same day. The man spoke with police detectives, who were able to determine what led to the shooting, Rebolledo said. He could not offer details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

