Vicksburg woman arrested after fentanyl found near children

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman after officers said they found drugs inside a home with small children.

Police arrested Veronica Lewis, 58, on Friday, February 10. Officers said they responded to her home after receiving a narcotics complaint and found a pill bottle containing fentanyl.

Lewis was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of non-violent child abuse due to the proximity of the drugs to small children who live in the residence.

Police said Lewis appeared in court on Monday, February 13. Her bond was set at $140,000.

