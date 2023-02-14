For $2.68m, a South End home with 12-foot ceilings and picture windows

A bejeweled drum chandelier and exposed ductwork make for a luxurious-yet-industrial vibe.

The living room of this South End home has hardwood floors, picture windows, 12-foot ceilings, and a bejeweled drum chandelier. Jack Vatcher Photography

From its home gym to its steam shower to its Italian marble kitchen, this South End apartment offers luxury in every corner.

Unit 5-6 at 64 E. Brookline St. is in a building that dates to 1899, but the unit was recently renovated. The 2,826-square-foot apartment offers three bedrooms and two bathrooms for $2,675,000. The Sprogis Neale Doherty Team has the listing.

The open-floor plan feels even more spacious, thanks to 12-foot ceilings and picture windows.

The front door opens to a dining area with pendant lighting. Hardwood floors and white walls begin in the dining area and run throughout the house. Adjacent to the dining area is a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and backsplash, flat-panel cabinets, and a wine fridge.

Past the dining area is the living room, where a bejeweled drum chandelier and gas fireplace pair with exposed ceilings and metal window muntins to create a luxurious-yet-industrial vibe. Two steps up from the living room is a carpeted den.

A hallway leads to the home’s two bathrooms and three bedrooms, including its 495-square-foot primary bedroom, which boasts a 100-square-foot walk-in closet. Like the living room, the primary bathroom has picture windows, white walls, and hardwood floors.

The primary bathroom offers a double vanity, wall-to-wall mirrors, a soaking tub, and a steam shower. Picture windows keep the space bright and airy.

Across the hall from the primary bedroom are the other two bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a home gym. The other features floor-to-ceiling built-in storage. The second bathroom includes a frameless mirror and semi-frameless shower, a single vanity, and flat-panel cabinets for storage.

The apartment comes with two parking spaces.