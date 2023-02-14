Sheriff Heroux donates mobile command center to New Bedford police

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford Police Department is being gifted one of Bristol County’s most high-profile security assets.

Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux said Tuesday he will be donating the mobile command center to the department as he refocuses his office’s resources.

“The mobile command center has served the people of Bristol County for decades,” Heroux said. “We’re all glad that the mobile command center will not only find a good home with the [New Bedford Police Department], but also continue to support law enforcement for years to come.”

New Bedford Police Chief Paul Oliveira described the donation as “an exceptionally generous gesture of goodwill.”

“This command center will be useful to our city, which hosts many events throughout the year that attract mass gatherings,” Oliveira said. “Having a staged area with a dedicated command center as a base of operations is critical.”

Oliveira said he plans to “pay this generosity forward” by making the mobile command center available to surrounding communities.

The mobile command center was purchased by then-Sheriff Thomas Hodgson shortly after September 11, 2001.

The massive truck houses “state-of-the-art lighting and camera equipment” which can survey the surrounding area. The mobile command center can also function as an emergency dispatch center since it contains ample meeting space and communications equipment.

“It has lots of life left on it and our staff has done a remarkable job updating it and keeping it modern,” Heroux said of the truck, adding that it only has 40,000 miles on it. “It will continue to serve and protect the people of Bristol County for years to come.”

